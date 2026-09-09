Nigeria: TCN Declares Force Majeure As Tower Collapses On Kainji-Birnin Kebbi Line

ABUJA -- The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has declared a force majeure event on the 330kV Kainji-Birnin Kebbi transmission line following the collapse of a transmission tower along the corridor.

TCN, in a statement on Tuesday, said the incident occurred after the transmission line tripped at 10:44 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2026.

It said a trial reclosure was attempted at 11:07 p.m., but the line tripped again, prompting linesmen from TCN's Birnin Kebbi Sub-Region to commence a fault-finding patrol along the transmission corridor.

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According to the company, the team discovered on Tuesday that Tower T367 had collapsed.

"Preliminary findings indicate that the collapse of the tower was caused by heavy winds and rainstorms experienced in the area," TCN said.

The incident has affected the transmission of bulk electricity through the 330kV Kainji-Birnin Kebbi transmission corridor.

Consequently, TCN said it declared force majeure on the 330kV Kainji-Birnin Kebbi Transmission Line, identified as 2KNJ-BRK1, due to the natural disaster that caused the damage.

The company said it had commenced arrangements to mobilise the necessary personnel, equipment and other resources to the affected location to rehabilitate the collapsed tower and restore the transmission line to service as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, TCN said it had successfully maintained electricity transmission to Sokoto by enabling the Talata Mafara-Sokoto corridor to receive supply through an alternative transmission path from the Kaduna-Mando axis.

The alternative route utilises the 132kV Zaria-Funtua-Gusau transmission line, it said.

TCN expressed regret over the inconvenience the incident could cause electricity consumers and other stakeholders affected by the development.

The company assured the public that every effort was being made to restore normal bulk power transmission service as quickly as possible.