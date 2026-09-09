Nigeria: Kidnapping - Benue Police Rescue 18 Victims, Arrest 20 Suspects

The Benue State Police Command has rescued 18 kidnapped victims, arrested 20 suspects and recovered three AK-47 rifles and other weapons in a series of intelligence-led operations across the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Cletus Nwadiogbu, disclosed this on Tuesday at the Command Headquarters in Makurdi, saying the successes were recorded through sustained tactical operations, intelligence gathering and collaboration with other security agencies and members of the public.

Nwadiogbu said one of the major breakthroughs was the rescue of 13 victims abducted along the Otukpo-Adoka Road on August 14, 2026.

According to him, tactical teams deployed to the area engaged suspected armed bandits in Amla-Icho Forest on August 16, during which one suspect was neutralised and an AK-47 rifle with ammunition recovered.

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He said a subsequent night raid, based on credible intelligence, forced the kidnappers to flee, abandoning the 13 victims, who were rescued and taken for medical attention.

The CP also disclosed that police operations in Tse-Udi community and the Ayilamo axis of Logo Local Government Area on August 11 led to the neutralisation of two armed suspects and the recovery of two AK-47 rifles with ammunition.

He added that another operation in Ayilamo on August 26, following reports of armed bandits pursuing farmers and destroying crops, resulted in the death of another suspect and the recovery of an AK-47 rifle and ammunition.

Nwadiogbu said the Command also foiled an armed robbery attempt at Ayati Village in Gwer East Local Government Area on August 9, forcing the suspects to flee and abandon a locally fabricated revolver and live cartridges.

He further disclosed that police recovered a one-day-old baby allegedly stolen shortly after delivery in Gboko on August 12 following an intelligence-driven investigation.

"Eleven suspects were arrested in connection with the incident and would be charged to court after investigations are concluded," he said.

The Commissioner said the Command also dismantled a suspected motorcycle and vehicle theft syndicate, leading to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of two Bajaj motorcycles and a Toyota Corolla.

He explained that the investigation began after a petition over a motorcycle allegedly obtained under false pretences in Gboko and was extended to Dan-Anacha in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State, where an accomplice and three other suspects were arrested.

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Nwadiogbu added that several suspects were arrested while locally fabricated firearms and ammunition were recovered in Vandeikya, Gwer West, Apa and Makurdi local government areas.

According to him, the operations also yielded a locally fabricated Type 06 rifle, several locally fabricated pistols and revolvers, 33 rounds of ammunition and suspected criminal charms.

The CP warned those involved in the manufacture, trafficking or unlawful possession of firearms that the state would not provide a safe haven for criminal activities.

"The message from these operations is clear: Benue State Police Command remains determined and fully committed to denying criminals the space to operate within our state," he said.

He appealed to residents to remain vigilant and provide credible information on suspicious persons, movements and activities, stressing that security was a collective responsibility.

"We will continue to deploy intelligence, strengthen our operations, collaborate with other security agencies and pursue criminal elements wherever they may be found," Nwadiogbu said.

He commended the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, Governor Hyacinth Alia, traditional rulers, community leaders, other security agencies and members of the public for their support and cooperation in the fight against crime in the state.