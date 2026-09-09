Nigeria: Govt Backs NIPSS Plan to Unlock Nigeria's Orange Economy for Job Creation

The federal government has endorsed the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in efforts to unlock the potential of Nigeria's Orange Economy as a driver of job creation, entrepreneurship, economic diversification, and sustainable development.

The minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja when the director-general of NIPSS, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, led a delegation from the institute on a courtesy visit to his office.

The meeting centred on findings from research conducted during NIPSS Senior Executive Course 48 and preparations for a proposed National Summit and Exhibition on the Orange Economy.

Idris commended NIPSS for selecting the Orange Economy and entrepreneurship as the focus of its research, describing the sector as a significant opportunity for economic diversification, youth employment and sustainable prosperity.

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"I want to commend NIPSS for this initiative of examining the Orange Economy and entrepreneurship for sustainable development," the minister said.

He assured the delegation that the Ministry of Information and National Orientation and its agencies would support the institute's research and the proposed summit.

Idris said effective communication would be critical to raising awareness of opportunities in Nigeria's creative economy and to positioning the country to benefit from the sector, both locally and internationally.

"This Ministry is essentially about taking information to the public and taking it back from the public. It is a two-way thing," he said.

The minister also highlighted the role of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), with its nationwide presence, in providing the government with feedback on citizens' views, concerns, and aspirations at the grassroots.

According to him, the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to listening to Nigerians and making necessary adjustments to government policies and programmes in the national interest.

"The first question the President asks whenever I sit with him is: 'What are Nigerians saying?"' Idris said.

He further disclosed that the ministry would designate an official to work with NIPSS to strengthen coordination and ensure effective collaboration as preparations for the proposed summit advance.

Earlier, Omotayo said NIPSS was seeking the ministry's partnership to advance its research and organise the national summit.

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He said the initiative would examine how the Orange Economy could contribute to Nigeria's economic transformation and support the Federal Government's ambition of building a trillion-dollar economy.

The NIPSS Director-General disclosed that participants in Senior Executive Course 48 had undertaken research visits across Nigeria and to several countries to examine how creative industries were being developed and leveraged to stimulate economic growth.

He said the proposed summit would provide a platform for government officials, creatives, entrepreneurs, investors, and other stakeholders to examine the sector's opportunities and develop practical strategies to unlock its potential.

"The Orange Economy is a huge sector. We have identified about 48 subdivisions, and we believe the summit will bring out the potential in every sector," Omotayo said.

He noted that Nigeria's creative and digital industries had considerable potential to address youth unemployment, promote entrepreneurship and generate new sources of income.

Omotayo said NIPSS was committed to producing research and policy recommendations that could help transform the sector into a major contributor to sustainable national development.

Idris reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to partnering with NIPSS and other strategic institutions to translate research and policy recommendations into practical opportunities for Nigerians, particularly young people.

He added that stronger collaboration among government institutions, the private sector and stakeholders in the creative industries would be essential to strengthening Nigeria's competitiveness in the global creative economy.