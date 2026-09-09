Nigeria: Giaba Urges Religious Leaders to Fight Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing

The Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) has called on religious leaders across the region to take a more active role in the fight against money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, kidnapping, human trafficking and other crimes threatening West African societies.

GIABA Director General, Mam Cherno Jallow, made the call on Tuesday at the National Sensitisation Seminar on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) for Religious Leaders and Institutions in Banjul, The Gambia with the theme, "Promoting AML/CFT on the Altar."

Jallow said the growing incidence of illicit income-generating crimes and violent extremism made it imperative for religious leaders to use their influence to promote ethical conduct, peaceful coexistence and responsible citizenship.

He said religious leaders wield considerable influence over their congregations and communities and should therefore be at the forefront of efforts to discourage activities capable of undermining peace, security and economic development.

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"In promoting peaceful coexistence, the voice of our religious leaders must be strongly heard against those ills ravaging our societies, especially violent extremism, terrorism, corruption, human trafficking, kidnapping and other predicate offences," Jallow said.

He stressed that religious leaders must go beyond preaching against wrongdoing by demonstrating the values they seek to promote through their own conduct and lifestyles.

"They must not only be heard, but must be seen to lead the way by actions and exemplary lifestyles," he added.

The GIABA chief said the organisation considered the engagement with religious leaders particularly important because of the growing threats posed by money laundering and terrorist financing across West Africa.

According to him, crimes such as corruption, kidnapping, human and drug trafficking generate illicit proceeds that can subsequently be laundered through legitimate financial and economic channels.

He said the region was also facing serious challenges associated with violent extremism, making stronger cooperation among governments, institutions and influential community leaders necessary.

Jallow explained that GIABA, a specialised institution of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and a Financial Action Task Force-style regional body for West Africa, was established in 2000 to protect member states' economies from the laundering of proceeds of crime and to combat terrorist financing.

He said GIABA works with member states to promote compliance with international AML/CFT standards, including the FATF 40 Recommendations, while also conducting mutual evaluations to assess the effectiveness of countries' systems for tackling financial crimes.

Jallow said GIABA had progressively expanded its sensitisation efforts to non-state actors, including religious leaders, recognising their ability to influence attitudes and behaviour at the grassroots.

He recalled that GIABA first engaged religious communities through programmes including its participation in the 2011 Annual Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Organisation in Nigeria, where it sensitised youths on money laundering and terrorist financing.

The organisation also participated in a security conference for church leaders in 2013, before establishing a targeted programme for religious leaders and institutions in 2017.

The Banjul seminar, he said, was the second such programme held in The Gambia, following the first edition in 2019.

Jallow urged participants to see the seminar as a call to action rather than simply another sensitisation programme.

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"If we must rid our societies of these wrongdoings, then, we must continue to stand as the shining light and examples which we are; we must resist all the negative influences and help in guiding the path of our followers in building a safe and secure society," he said.

The GIABA DG, however, stressed that the responsibility for combating money laundering and terrorist financing did not rest with religious leaders alone.

The Gambia's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) similarly said religious institutions could potentially be exposed to abuse because of their role in receiving and managing donations and other charitable funds.

The unit urged religious organisations to maintain proper financial records, ensure transparency in the management of funds and exercise due care when receiving significant donations or entering partnerships with external organisations.