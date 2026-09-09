Nigeria: Air Peace Clarifies Flights Disruption, Apologises to Passengers

Air Peace has apologised to passengers affected by a wave of flight delays and cancellations across some of its operations in recent days, attributing the disruptions to a combination of adverse weather, technical issues, a bird strike, an inadvertent false fire alarm and delays in the availability of aviation fuel.

The airline, in a statement signed by its Chief Operating Officer, Oluwatoyin Olajide, said it understood the frustration and inconvenience caused by the disruptions and regretted the impact on passengers' travel plans.

According to Air Peace, one of its aircraft was grounded following an inadvertent false fire alarm, while another aircraft was taken out of service for several days after sustaining a bird strike.

The airline also cited adverse weather conditions that resulted in flight diversions, delays and, in some instances, cancellations. Other operational challenges included technical issues that required mandatory inspections and maintenance, as well as delays in the availability of aviation fuel.

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"While some of these circumstances were beyond our immediate control, we acknowledge the impact they have had on our passengers," the airline said.

Air Peace said its immediate priority was to manage the operational challenges responsibly, minimise disruptions and ensure that passengers were not left to bear the consequences of circumstances affecting its operations.

The airline, however, stressed that safety would not be compromised in an attempt to maintain flight schedules.

"Air Peace will never compromise safety in an attempt to keep to a schedule," it said, adding that the safety of passengers, crew and aircraft remained its highest priority.

According to the airline, an aircraft would not be released for service until its technical teams and all relevant safety procedures had confirmed that it was fit to fly.

It explained that where weather conditions, technical faults, bird strikes or other safety-related circumstances required an aircraft to remain on the ground, such decisions would take precedence over operational convenience.

The airline said it was implementing immediate measures to stabilise its operations, strengthen contingency plans and improve communication and responsiveness whenever unforeseen challenges occur.

Air Peace also reaffirmed its commitment to providing safe and dependable air transportation while working to deliver a more seamless travel experience to passengers.

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The airline's latest explanation comes amid growing concerns among affected travellers over delays and cancellations, which can result in missed connections, additional expenses and disruption to business and personal schedules.

Air Peace acknowledged the difficulties faced by affected passengers, saying it appreciated those who had been kept waiting, had their journeys disrupted or were forced to rearrange important plans as a result of the operational challenges.

"To every passenger who has been inconvenienced, kept waiting, had a journey disrupted or had to rearrange important plans because of these operational challenges, we sincerely apologise," the airline said.

The carrier also expressed appreciation for the patience and understanding of its passengers and the confidence they continue to place in the airline.

It said it remained committed to earning and maintaining the trust of the travelling public by improving the quality, reliability and overall service experience offered to passengers.

The airline maintained that while operational disruptions could occur due to factors including weather and unforeseen technical incidents, its priority would remain the safety of everyone on board its aircraft.

Air Peace said it would continue working to strengthen its operational resilience and ensure that unexpected challenges are handled more effectively, with improved communication to passengers.