Nigeria: Obi Urges Govt to Secure Communities, Return Displaced Nigerians Home

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to secure communities affected by attacks and facilitate the safe, dignified return of displaced Nigerians to their ancestral homes.

Obi made the call in a statement posted on X on Wednesday after he visited an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, following his inability to visit displaced persons in Yelwata, Benue State, on Tuesday.

Obi said he proceeded to Mangu after he and his delegation were prevented from reaching Yelwata, where they had planned to visit displaced Nigerians and families affected by recent attacks.

According to him, the situation in Mangu was "deeply disturbing," with more than 45,000 people reportedly displaced and over 20 communities allegedly sacked by terrorists.

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"These are Nigerians who want nothing more than to return to their ancestral homes, rebuild their communities, cultivate their farms, and live their lives in peace and dignity," Obi said.

The former governor said he visited an IDP camp housing more than 500 displaced persons and offered support to the affected families as a gesture of solidarity.

He stressed the need for the government to do more to protect communities affected by insecurity, arguing that the displacement of any Nigerian should concern the entire country.

"As I have always maintained, as long as there is one displaced Nigerian, all Nigerians are displaced," Obi said.

He urged the government to protect the lives, safety, dignity and livelihoods of citizens regardless of their location, ethnicity, religion or political affiliation.

"Our displaced citizens must not become forgotten Nigerians," he said, stressing that the government must create the conditions for their safe return, secure their communities and support them in rebuilding their lives.

Obi said the continuing displacement of Nigerians had disrupted homes, livelihoods and the future of affected communities, adding that the situation required urgent and sustained government intervention.

He said his visit to the Plateau camp was also intended to draw attention to the plight of displaced citizens who, according to him, should not be left to fend for themselves.

"The New Nigeria we seek must be a country where every citizen can live, work, farm, raise a family and pursue their dreams in peace and security," Obi said.

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The visit came a day after Obi and his team were reportedly stopped from proceeding to Yelwata in Benue State to visit an IDP camp following recent attacks in the area.