Nigeria: Benue Govt Not Thugs Blocked Obi's Convoy - Sowore Alleges

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has alleged that the Benue State Government was behind the blockade of Peter Obi's convoy during the former Anambra State governor's visit to the state on Tuesday.

Sowore said the incident, during which a crowd reportedly prevented Obi and his delegation from proceeding and chanted for him to leave, was planned to stop him from entering Makurdi.

The AAC candidate said the alleged presence of a special adviser to the Benue State governor among the crowd reinforced his belief that the action was government-sponsored.

"The clearer indication that the government was involved was actually made available by Mr. Peter Obi himself, who stated clearly that one of the special advisers to the governor was seen as part of the crowd that was chanting, 'Peter Obi, go back,"' Sowore said.

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"My position is that nobody should be prevented from going anywhere in Nigeria. You need not doubt that this was government-sponsored."

He alleged that the conduct of the crowd and security agencies at the scene suggested that those involved were known to the authorities.

"I think the state governor or his people have responded as expected--they know who did it, and I'm sure they were part of the planning to prevent him from entering Makurdi, and that's a shame," he added.

Despite his political differences with Obi, Sowore said his disagreements with the former presidential candidate were ideological and not personal, insisting that no Nigerian should be denied the right to move freely or campaign because of political affiliation.

"I don't want any harm to come upon him, any member of his delegation, or his campaign team wherever they go in Nigeria," he said.

Sowore also warned that the incident could signal a growing pattern of political intimidation ahead of the 2027 elections.

"They are just testing the waters. If this works, then nobody is safe; you will find more of these kinds of intimidation attacks, and it will quickly snowball into assassinations," he said.

He called on Nigerians and political candidates to reject intimidation and violence, urging authorities to identify and sanction those responsible for the incident.