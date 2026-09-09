Gambia: Challenges of Water and Electricity Outages

Foroyaa has received complaints of water and electricity outages and drainage challenges in the Kanifing Municipality, where commercial and residential facilities are interwoven and require steady supply of water and electricity. Most people in the KM area depend on small businesses requiring electricity to function.

Water is also extremely required for drinking and sanitation. It amounts to gross inconvenience when outages of essential utilities like water and electricity are not available.

Foroyaa will find out from Nawec what is responsible for the outages and what is being done to provide remedies.

Foroyaa has called on the authorities to examine the unhygienic condition of the vicinity of Jobe Street and those adjacent to the maternity clinic and the Sandika Market. The National Roads Authorities and those of the National Environment Agency should inspect the area. The respective National Assembly Committee should visit the area to add their input in providing remedies to the growing environmental degradation.