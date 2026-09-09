Gambia: Challenges of Water and Electricity Outages

Pixabay
(file photo).
7 September 2026
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Foroyaa has received complaints of water and electricity outages and drainage challenges in the Kanifing Municipality, where commercial and residential facilities are interwoven and require steady supply of water and electricity. Most people in the KM area depend on small businesses requiring electricity to function.

Water is also extremely required for drinking and sanitation. It amounts to gross inconvenience when outages of essential utilities like water and electricity are not available.

Foroyaa will find out from Nawec what is responsible for the outages and what is being done to provide remedies.

Foroyaa has called on the authorities to examine the unhygienic condition of the vicinity of Jobe Street and those adjacent to the maternity clinic and the Sandika Market. The National Roads Authorities and those of the National Environment Agency should inspect the area. The respective National Assembly Committee should visit the area to add their input in providing remedies to the growing environmental degradation.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.