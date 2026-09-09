Nigeria: Obi's Blocked Benue Visit, Media Bias Unacceptable - Keyamo

ABUJA -- Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has condemned the blockade of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by protesters in Benue State, describing the incident as unacceptable in a democracy.

Keyamo, who spoke with Vanguard, also accused sections of the media of applying different standards in reporting similar incidents depending on the political party involved.

He said the prevention of Obi from proceeding to the venue of his planned visit must be condemned, irrespective of the identity or affiliation of those responsible.

"Whether the protest was as a result of internal squabbles within the NDC, as posited by the Benue State Government, or sponsored by the All Progressives Congress, APC, or any other rival party, this should not be part of our democracy," he said.

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The minister acknowledged claims that Obi's planned visit to Yelwata, a community that suffered deadly attacks, was politically motivated and that the visit had triggered opposition from some protesters.

He, however, said such grievances could not justify preventing the former Anambra State governor from moving freely.

"That is still not acceptable; everyone should be allowed to move about freely and play their politics without such crude interference," Keyamo said.

He said the incident should also prompt Nigerians to examine what he described as partisan coverage of political protests by sections of the media.

According to him, some media outlets describe hostile crowds confronting All Progressives Congress, APC, candidates as evidence of "rejection" by Nigerians, while similar incidents involving opposition politicians are reported as attacks by "sponsored thugs" or "hoodlums".

"When it concerns the opposition, then it is 'attack' by 'sponsored thugs' or 'hoodlums'. Just check most headlines today," he said.

Keyamo also alleged that some opposition politicians had openly threatened that APC candidates would face attacks if they visited certain parts of the country and openly identified with the party.

He criticised what he described as the failure of sections of the media to adequately challenge or condemn such statements.

"What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. The Press must extricate itself from such partisanship and be fair to all," the minister said.

Keyamo urged supporters of all political parties to exercise restraint during the campaign season, stressing that political disagreements should be settled through democratic processes.

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He said voters dissatisfied with any candidate should express their opposition through the ballot box rather than violence.

"Whoever is angry at any candidate of any political party should display the anger with the ballot paper on voting day by a simple thumbprint, not by violent acts during campaigns," Keyamo cautioned.