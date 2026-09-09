Liberia: Ex-LDEA Officers, Nigerian Convicted in Drug Case

MONROVIA, September 9, 2026 -- A 12-member jury at the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Margibi County has found two former senior officers of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and a Nigerian national guilty in connection with a drug trafficking case involving US$100,000 and more than 60 million Nigerian naira.

Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah disclosed the verdict Tuesday during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing in Monrovia.

Piah identified the former LDEA officers as Dolo Caso and Abdullah Cheri. The Nigerian national was not identified in the information provided.

According to Piah, prosecutors presented four witnesses during the trial whose testimonies linked the defendants to the alleged drug trafficking operation.

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He said the prosecution maintained that evidence presented during the proceedings established the defendants' involvement in the trafficking syndicate.

Piah further said the two former LDEA officers admitted their involvement in the operation during the proceedings.

The jury returned the guilty verdict after considering evidence and testimony presented by both the prosecution and defense before the 13th Judicial Circuit Court.

According to the Information Minister, the case involved US$100,000 and more than 60 million Nigerian naira connected to the trafficking operation.

Piah indicated that the former LDEA officers face prison terms of five and two years, respectively. It was not immediately clear from his comments whether those sentences had already been formally imposed by the court or were the terms being sought following the convictions.

The guilty verdict leaves the court to complete the sentencing process and determine the final legal consequences for the convicted defendants in accordance with Liberian law.

The conviction of former senior LDEA officers comes amid heightened government efforts to combat drug trafficking and other drug-related crimes across Liberia.