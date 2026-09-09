Liberia Plans Policy Talks On Devolving Functions to Counties

MONROVIA, September 9, 2026 -- The Government of Liberia is set to hold a high-level policy dialogue aimed at transferring selected functions and responsibilities from central government institutions to county authorities as part of efforts to advance decentralization.

Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah announced Tuesday that the two-day dialogue, organized by the Ministry of Local Government, is scheduled for September 16-17 at the ministry's JNB Hall in Monrovia.

The meeting will bring together representatives of government ministries, agencies and commissions, county superintendents, county service center coordinators, and other stakeholders to discuss implementing the government's devolution agenda.

Piah said the dialogue is expected to produce a national devolution action plan, a joint interministerial resolution and an implementation framework with measurable indicators.

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The proposed instruments are expected to define institutional responsibilities and requirements for transferring appropriate government functions to county authorities.

The initiative seeks to give counties greater authority over planning, decision-making and the delivery of public services, reducing their dependence on central government institutions in Monrovia.

Liberia's governance system has historically concentrated significant administrative authority and public services in the capital, requiring residents in some counties to rely on central government institutions for services that could potentially be administered locally.

Piah said the dialogue will identify functions suitable for devolution and assess the financial, administrative and institutional resources required for their implementation.

County superintendents and county service center coordinators are also expected to provide perspectives on challenges affecting the implementation of government programs and delivery of services at the local level.

According to Piah, the outcome of the meeting will help clarify responsibilities and strengthen coordination among government institutions involved in the decentralization process.

If implemented, the proposed framework could expand the authority of county administrations to manage services directly affecting residents while improving access to government services outside Monrovia.

The September 16-17 dialogue is expected to determine which functions can be transferred, the institutions responsible for overseeing the process and the resources needed to implement the devolution policy.