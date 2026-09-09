Liberia: U.S., West African Military Lawyers Meet in Monrovia

MONROVIA, Liberia, September 9, 2026 -- Personnel from the Michigan Air National Guard have joined military legal professionals from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Nigeria in Monrovia for a legal engagement focused on strengthening military justice systems and regional cooperation.

The four-nation exchange, hosted by the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), is being held under the U.S. Department of Defense National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program.

AFL Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Davidson F. Forleh welcomed participants to the engagement, which brought together military legal professionals to exchange experiences and best practices in military justice and legal administration.

Discussions focused on military courts-martial, individual rights, due process, fair trial standards and professional ethics within the armed forces.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The engagement is also intended to strengthen cooperation among military legal professionals and improve their capacity to address legal issues affecting their respective armed forces.

As part of the program, participants visited local military units and interacted with members of Liberia's legal community.

Lt. Col. David L. Hunter, staff judge advocate of the Michigan Air National Guard's 110th Wing, said the engagement goes beyond exchanging technical legal knowledge.

"These engagements are about more than exchanging legal expertise. They build trust, strengthen relationships, and take our partnership to the next level," Hunter said.

The Monrovia engagement follows similar exchanges held in Sierra Leone in 2024 and Michigan in 2025.

Through the State Partnership Program, the Michigan National Guard works with partner countries on professional exchanges and other activities intended to strengthen institutional relationships, interoperability and regional stability.

Participants said cooperation among military legal professionals could also help strengthen adherence to the rule of law, improve military justice systems and reinforce professional standards within the armed forces.

Maj. Gen. Forleh thanked the visiting delegations for their continued cooperation with the AFL and welcomed efforts to strengthen professional ties among the participating countries.

The Monrovia engagement continues a series of exchanges aimed at building relationships and strengthening legal capacity among military institutions in the United States and West Africa.