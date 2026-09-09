Liberia: Govt Seals $60m Coffee Deal to Revive Industry

The Ministry of Agriculture on Monday September 7, 2026, announced a landmark US$60 million, 20-year concession agreement to revitalize Liberia's dormant coffee sector, in a move expected to transform the livelihoods of nearly 200,000 smallholder farmers across seven counties.

The agreement, announced today at the Ministry of Agriculture in Monrovia, was executed between the Government of Liberia and JR Farms Group Inc., a Nigerian agro-development company specializing in coffee production, processing and international trade.

The Government of Liberia was represented by Deputy Minister for Planning and Development David K. Akoi, who signed on behalf of Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah.

The partnership, dubbed the Liberia Coffee Prosperity Partnership, will run from 2026 to 2045 and represents the largest single investment in Liberia's coffee sector in more than four decades.

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It is structured as a public-private partnership aimed at restoring production, strengthening value chains and opening new market opportunities.

According to the Ministry, Deputy Minister Akoi, speaking on behalf of Minister Nuetah, reaffirmed the Government's commitment to restoring Liberia's coffee sector and creating greater economic opportunities for farmers, particularly in rural communities.

Under the terms of the partnership, JR Farms Group Inc., led by its Founder and Group CEO Olawale Rotimi Oyeyemi, will invest more than $60 million to develop over 250,000 hectares of coffee plantations and plant at least 200 million coffee trees nationwide.

The investment is projected to generate more than 300,000 direct and indirect jobs across the coffee value chain, from nursery management and farm maintenance to processing, packaging and export.

The intervention will target smallholder farmers in Nimba, Lofa and Bong as initial focus counties, before expanding to Bomi, Grand Gedeh, Maryland and Grand Cape Mount. The phased approach is intended to build on existing farming communities while extending support to more remote regions.

Farmers are expected to benefit from a comprehensive support package. This includes provision of improved climate-resilient seedlings, establishment of community nurseries, farmer field training, rehabilitation of aging farms, installation of coffee washing stations, modern processing and storage facilities, quality control systems, and stronger market linkages to ensure guaranteed offtake for export.

For decades, Liberia's coffee industry declined due to civil conflict, lack of investment, aging farms and poor market access. Once a significant export earner in the 1970s and 1980s, production collapsed to negligible levels. The new agreement signals a deliberate policy shift toward commercial agriculture.

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A central pillar of the strategy is the revival of Liberia's signature Liberica coffee. Unlike the globally dominant Arabica and Robusta varieties, Liberica is rare, accounting for less than 2% of world coffee production. Known for its bold flavor profile, large beans and resilience to harsh climatic conditions, it offers Liberia a unique competitive advantage in specialty markets.

The program will focus on developing and promoting Liberica alongside Robusta and Arabica, positioning Liberia as a premium niche under the Food and Agriculture Organization's One Country One Priority Product initiative.

The objective is to move beyond selling raw beans to building a recognized Liberian brand capable of commanding premium prices internationally.

The initiative also aligns with the Government's National Agriculture Development Plan, which identifies coffee as a priority crop and targets the development of 15,000 hectares of new coffee farms in the next five years to drive export diversification, food security and youth employment.