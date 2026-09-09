Nigeria: Govt Must Secure Terror-Hit Communities, Restore Confidence - Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to secure communities affected by terrorism and facilitate the safe and dignified return of displaced Nigerians to their ancestral homes.

Obi made the call on Tuesday in a statement posted on his X platform after visiting an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The visit followed an incident in Benue State, where he said his delegation was prevented from proceeding to Yelwata to visit displaced Nigerians and families affected by recent attacks.

According to Obi, the situation in Mangu was "deeply disturbing", with more than 45,000 people reportedly displaced and over 20 communities allegedly sacked by terrorists.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said he visited an IDP camp housing more than 500 displaced persons during the visit.

"These are Nigerians who want nothing more than to return to their ancestral homes, rebuild their communities, cultivate their farms, and live their lives in peace and dignity," Obi said.

"As I have always maintained, as long as there is one displaced Nigerian, all Nigerians are displaced."

The former Anambra State governor urged the government to do more to protect affected communities and restore public confidence in the ability of the state to guarantee the safety of citizens.

"I therefore urge the government to do more to secure these beleaguered communities and restore the confidence of our people," he said.

Obi stressed that the right to life, safety, dignity and livelihood should be protected for every Nigerian, irrespective of location, ethnicity, religion or political affiliation.

He also urged the government to ensure that displaced persons were not forgotten, saying they remained citizens whose homes, livelihoods and futures had been disrupted by insecurity.

"Our displaced citizens must not become forgotten Nigerians. They are citizens of our country whose homes, livelihoods and futures have been disrupted," he said.

He called for measures to create conditions for the safe return of displaced persons, secure their communities and support them in rebuilding their lives.

Obi said he concluded the visit by providing what he described as modest support to the displaced families as a gesture of solidarity and compassion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He reiterated his vision of a "New Nigeria" where citizens could live, work, farm, raise families and pursue their aspirations in peace and security.

"A New Nigeria is POssible," Obi said.