Liberia: LTA Contractors Express Frustration

Monrovia — Frustration is said to be mounting inside the Liberia Telecommunications Authority [LTA] as dozens of contractors say they have worked for over a year without permanent employment, even as new allegations of corruption swirl around the telecom regulator.

Several contractors and staff, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, told journalists last week that the Authority is prioritizing public relations over worker welfare.

The complaints came after LTA officials invited reporters on a tour of fiber cable infrastructure near the Barclay Training Center and later on Broad Street by United Bank for Africa.

According to staff, the tour was abruptly cut short after Chairman Clarence Massaquoi said he had been summoned to the Executive Mansion to meet President Joseph Boakai.But employees disputed the purpose of the visit.

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"Most of that work was done during Madam Weeks' administration and other commissioners. Commissioner Massaquoi only got there recently. We think he is only trying to claim credit," one employee said.

Contractors said they have repeatedly asked for permanent employment but are told "there is no money."We have been here for over a year as contractors. Each time we ask about permanent employment, they say there is no money. Yet we see how much revenue is coming in," one contractor confided.Another worker said staff are "just managing" to avoid being dismissed. When contacted, an LTA official who also declined to be named downplayed the complaints:

"We are gradually absorbing them into the system. But do not mind that noise. Only few of them are causing that noise. Write something more important and start thinking about those people."

The internal unrest comes as the LTA faces mounting public criticism. Allegations have surfaced that commissioners received illegal payments from NUMTEL, a company contracted for three years to monitor telecom traffic.

Journalist Alfred Togba has accused the LTA of funneling money to NMBTEL despite the company allegedly performing "little or no work" in the past six months.

Chairman Massaquoi has denied any wrongdoing and insisted that NUMTEL has fulfilled its obligations.

In response to the growing allegations, Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission [LACC] Chairperson Cllr. Alexandra K. Zoe confirmed that the Commission is "assessing whether to launch a formal investigation into the LTA's financial dealings."

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Established under the Telecommunications Act of 2007, the LTA is mandated to regulate Liberia's telecom sector. It is managed by a five-member Board of Commissioners appointed by the President, each serving a four-year term.

With revenue from telecom operators flowing into government coffers, contractors say it is time President Boakai intervened to address both employment concerns and transparency at the Authority."We are not asking for favors," one contractor said. "We are asking for fairness."