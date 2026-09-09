Nigeria: PDP Governorship Camp in Niger Aligns With Tinubu's 2027 Re-Election Bid

Abuja — A faction of political supporters associated with Niger State's PDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Muhammad Mamman Nami, has thrown its weight behind President Bola Tinubu as he prepares to seek re-election in 2027.

The Niger Renaissance Network (NRN), a group supporting Nami, made the announcement in Minna, the state capital, with its secretary, Comrade Joshua Bulus Bala, outlining the group's position.

Bala said the decision formed part of what he described as a national coalition within the PDP, led in part by FCT minister Nyesom Wike.

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He said Nami had chosen to support Tinubu's presidential bid and had instructed members of his political structure to campaign for the incumbent.

"Nami will lead the Tinubu campaign in Niger," Bala said, adding that the governorship candidate was seeking support for Tinubu throughout the state's 25 local government areas.

The NRN said the political arrangement would involve a coordinated campaign for both candidates. Bala urged PDP members who support Nami's governorship ambition to extend that support to Tinubu in the presidential contest.

He also took aim at Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, saying the governor lacked sufficient political reach to deliver the state for Tinubu.

The group believes Nami's influence within the PDP could make him a more effective mobiliser for the presidents in Niger State.

Bala further praised Wike for his role in encouraging political cooperation within and beyond the PDP, describing his efforts as important to the party's attempts to build alliances across traditional political boundaries.

The latest declaration comes as Nigeria's political landscape begins to take shape ahead of the 2027 general elections. Support for Tinubu from politicians and groups outside his governing party could become an important factor in the battle for votes, particularly in the North-Central region.