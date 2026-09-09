Nigeria: Kaduna Road Blocked As Bandits Clash With Cattle Owners, 26 Abducted

AZA MSUE and NONYE EKWENUGO — A major road around the Maraban Rido axis of Kaduna State was temporarily blocked yesterday after suspected bandits reportedly clashed with cattle owners which left an unspecified number of people dead or injured.

The incident occurred at Sabon Gida, Maraban Rido, shortly after the Jakaranda area, where an exchange of gunfire forced motorists and other road users to abandon the route for several hours.

The latest incident came amid continuing security concerns in parts of Kaduna State, where armed gangs have carried out kidnappings and attacks on rural communities and along major roads in recent years.

A resident of Maraban Rido, Sule Adams, told LEADERSHIP that the confrontation began when suspected bandits allegedly attempted to seize cattle being moved through the area.

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According to him, the route is commonly used by cattle owners moving their livestock, but the owners resisted the armed men's alleged attempt to take their cattle.

He said the disagreement quickly escalated, leading to an exchange of gunfire on the road and bringing vehicular movement to a halt.

"I don't know the number of casualties, but some people were killed," Adams said.

He added that security personnel later moved into the area following the exchange of gunfire.

Another resident, Mrs Kasham Bako, confirmed that the road was blocked on Tuesday morning, saying the situation disrupted movement along the busy route while the confrontation lasted.

The affected area was identified as Sabon Gida in the Maraban Rido axis.

Residents said security operatives later cleared the road, allowing motorists and other road users to resume their journeys.

The incident highlights continuing concerns about the movement of armed groups across parts of Kaduna State, despite ongoing military and security operations aimed at curbing banditry, kidnapping and attacks on communities.

Meanwhile, suspected bandits reportedly abducted 26 people during separate attacks on communities in Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

The Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVS), in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Public Relations Officer, Yunusa Shehu, said the attacks occurred in Tunburku, Tudun Amada and Kallon Kura communities.

According to the statement, the armed men struck in the early hours of Monday, simultaneously attacking Tunburku in Kidandan District and Tudun Amada in Kadage District.

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The reported abductions add to the long-running security challenges facing communities in Giwa and other parts of Kaduna State, where rural settlements have repeatedly been targeted by armed groups.

Giwa Local Government Area has, over the years, been among the areas affected by banditry and mass kidnappings, with residents often raising concerns over attacks on farming communities and the movement of armed groups through forested areas.

Efforts to obtain official confirmation of the incidents from the Kaduna State Police Command were unsuccessful, as the command's spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, did not respond to calls or return messages as of press time.

The authorities are yet to provide an official update on the number of casualties from the Maraban Rido confrontation or the reported abduction of 26 residents in Giwa.