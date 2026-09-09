Liberia: Look Beyond Politics

MONROVIA — Nobel Peace Prize laureate Leymah R. Gbowee has challenged Liberian politicians to explore careers and opportunities outside elected office rather than repeatedly seeking a return to government after losing elections.

In her latest "Troublesome Tuesday" message, Gbowee questioned why some former public officials appear determined to return to political office instead of using their experience and skills to pursue opportunities in other sectors.

"After being voted out of office, are there no other options? Why is everyone fighting to make a come back?" Gbowee wrote.

She offered free consultation to politicians interested in pursuing opportunities outside politics, arguing that creativity could open other avenues for employment and public service.

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"I want to offer free consultation on how to make it outside of politics. Jobs plenty oh. You just need to be creative," she said.

Gbowee's comments appear directed at Liberia's long-standing political culture in which former elected and appointed officials frequently seek a return to public office after leaving government.

Her message comes amid increasing political activities and discussions among political parties and former officials ahead of the 2029 presidential and legislative elections.

The Nobel laureate suggested that political experience could be redirected toward other areas of national development rather than being confined to elected or appointed government positions.

Her remarks also raise broader questions about political leadership, career transition and the role former public officials can play in business, civil society, advocacy and community development after leaving office.

Gbowee, who shared the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize for her role in mobilizing women in the campaign for peace in Liberia, has frequently used her public platform to speak on governance, accountability and national issues.

Through her "Troublesome Tuesday" commentary, she has weighed in on social and political developments, often challenging political leaders and citizens on issues of governance and public responsibility.

Her latest intervention comes as political maneuvering gradually intensifies ahead of the 2029 elections, with opposition parties discussing greater cooperation and political figures positioning themselves for future contests.

Gbowee's message, however, challenges the notion that political office should remain the primary avenue for former officials seeking to maintain influence or contribute to national development.