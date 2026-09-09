Liberia: VP Koung Pushes Value-Addition Drive

PAYNESVILLE — Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung has called for Liberia to reduce its dependence on exporting raw materials and invest more heavily in local processing, value addition and technical skills to create jobs and expand business opportunities for Liberians.

Koung said Liberia must increasingly process its natural and agricultural resources locally rather than exporting them primarily in raw form, arguing that value addition could generate greater economic benefits and employment.

The Vice President made the call in remarks delivered on his behalf by Dr. Macdonald Momo Dagoseh Metzger, Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration, at the dedication of the renovated headquarters of the Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau (AITB) in Paynesville on Tuesday, September 8.

According to Koung, achieving greater local processing will require a skilled workforce capable of supporting the modernization of agriculture and other productive sectors.

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He stressed the need for trained agricultural technicians, equipment operators and other skilled professionals to improve productivity and support industrial development.

Koung also called for greater investment in practical and marketable skills for young Liberians to improve their prospects for employment and entrepreneurship.

"Today's dedication is a reaffirmation of our commitment to developing the skills, knowledge, and productive capacity of the Liberian people, most especially our young people," Metzger said while delivering the Vice President's message.

The Vice President said technical and vocational education and training (TVET) must be placed at the center of Liberia's economic transformation as the government seeks to strengthen agriculture, promote agribusiness, expand economic activity and create jobs.

He maintained that strengthening TVET would help equip Liberians with the technical competencies required to participate more meaningfully in the economy.

AITB Director General Abraham Billy described the renovation of the bureau's headquarters as part of efforts to strengthen technical and vocational training and create greater opportunities for Liberians.

Billy said the AITB remains committed to improving quality, standards and compliance while strengthening links between TVET institutions and industries.

He said the bureau would focus on stronger licensing processes, competency-based training, occupational standards and trade testing to help ensure that technical training responds to labor market needs.

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Dr. Augustine Konneh, Senior Advisor to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, who represented Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Samuel A. Stevquoah, said Liberia's economic transformation requires people with the knowledge and practical skills to convert the country's natural and human resources into productive enterprises, employment and national income.

Konneh called on development partners and the private sector to work with the AITB in developing the workforce needed to support Liberia's economic growth.

He said the task of building a skilled workforce cannot be accomplished by the government alone and urged greater collaboration among government institutions, training providers, development partners and businesses.

Konneh also challenged the AITB to use its renovated facilities to strengthen technical training and provide young Liberians with opportunities to master trades, embrace technology, secure employment and establish businesses.