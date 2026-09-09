Liberia: Govt Signs U.S.$60m Coffee Deal

MONROVIA — The Government of Liberia has signed an implementation agreement with JR Farms Group Inc. for a US$60 million investment aimed at revitalizing the country's coffee industry and supporting nearly 200,000 smallholder farmers.

The Ministry of Agriculture and JR Farms signed the agreement under the Liberia Coffee Prosperity Partnership, a 20-year initiative covering 2026 to 2045.

The partnership is expected to support coffee farmers in Bomi, Bong, Lofa, Nimba, Grand Gedeh, Maryland and Grand Cape Mount counties.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Under the program, farmers are expected to benefit from improved coffee seedlings, nursery development, training, processing support and stronger access to markets.

The initiative will place particular emphasis on the production and promotion of Liberica coffee, a species associated with Liberia and other parts of West and Central Africa, alongside Robusta and Arabica varieties.

The partnership will also support coffee production, processing, marketing and exports as part of efforts to strengthen Liberia's position in regional and international coffee markets.

Speaking on behalf of Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, Deputy Minister for Planning and Development David K. Akoi said the agreement reflects the government's efforts to rebuild the country's coffee industry and expand economic opportunities for farmers.

"This partnership reflects our determination to create greater economic opportunities for farmers and to rebuild one of Liberia's key agricultural value chains," Akoi said.

Officials say the program is expected to create jobs along the coffee value chain, improve rural livelihoods and increase Liberia's foreign exchange earnings through expanded exports.

The initiative also seeks to link smallholder farmers more directly with processing facilities and markets, improve coffee quality and reduce post-harvest losses.

Liberia has historically produced coffee as one of its agricultural export commodities, but years of conflict, aging farms, limited processing capacity and weak market access have affected production.

The government and its partners are seeking to reverse that decline by attracting investment into production and processing while increasing participation by smallholder farmers.

The Ministry of Agriculture described the agreement as part of broader efforts to diversify the agricultural sector, expand agribusiness and increase incomes for rural households.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"From Liberian farms to international markets, Liberia's coffee comeback is taking shape," the ministry said.

The Liberia Coffee Prosperity Partnership is expected to run through 2045, with its implementation covering production, processing and market development across the targeted counties.