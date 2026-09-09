Liberia, India Seal Agriculture Research Deal

MONROVIA — Liberia and India have strengthened cooperation in agriculture with the signing of an agreement aimed at expanding research, education, technology exchange and capacity building in Liberia's agricultural sector.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) brings together the Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI) of Liberia and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to collaborate in agricultural research and education.

The agreement was signed on behalf of ICAR by its Director General, Mangi Lal Jat, and subsequently by CARI Director General Dr. Arthur Bob Karnuah on September 8 at the Embassy of India in Monrovia.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will promote exchanges of scientists, technologists and other experts while sharing scientific information, research methodologies, germplasm and breeding materials.

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The partnership also provides for collaborative research, training, mentoring and capacity building for agricultural research personnel.

Areas of cooperation include cassava and other tropical crops, rice, maize, vegetables, bananas, oil palm and cocoa, as well as fisheries and aquaculture.

The two institutions will also collaborate in post-harvest management, food safety and value addition, areas considered important to improving agricultural productivity and reducing losses after production.

The agreement provides for India to share its experience in agricultural extension, including through its Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), a network designed to connect agricultural research and technology with farmers and other stakeholders.

According to the Indian Embassy, the collaboration is expected to create opportunities for Liberian and Indian scientists and researchers to exchange knowledge and develop practical solutions tailored to local agricultural needs.

The partnership will be implemented through jointly developed biennial work plans identifying specific programs and the respective responsibilities of CARI and ICAR.

The Embassy described the agreement as another step in the growing relationship between Liberia and India and part of India's broader approach to South-South cooperation through knowledge sharing, institutional partnerships and capacity building.

It said the partnership is expected to deepen cooperation between agricultural research and training institutions in the two countries while contributing to food security, human resource development and increased agricultural productivity in Liberia.