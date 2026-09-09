Liberia: MCSS Teachers' Boycott Threat Puts Thousands of Students At Risk

The public education system is again approaching a potentially disruptive confrontation, with teachers of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) threatening to boycott classes over unresolved salary, payroll and employment-related grievances just as the 2026 academic year gets underway.

The dispute is no longer simply a labor disagreement between teachers and government authorities. It has become a direct threat to instructional time, examination preparation and the educational stability of thousands of children who depend on MCSS schools.

MCSS operates a network of public primary and secondary schools in metropolitan Monrovia. The Civil Service Agency's personnel verification exercise identified 27 MCSS schools, while MCSS's own current public information lists more than 15,000 students and more than 500 teachers.

The wider national education system is much larger: Liberia's 2024-25 school census recorded more than 1.27 million enrolled learners nationwide.

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Against that backdrop, another prolonged MCSS disruption could reverberate well beyond the school gates.

The current confrontation is rooted in an agreement reached after an earlier teachers' action in March 2025. On March 20, 2025, MCSSTA President Augustine N. Nyormui announced an indefinite go-slow, saying repeated engagements with government had failed to resolve teachers' concerns.

"We are constrained to take this action following countless engagements with the national government without any redress," Nyormui said at the time.

The dispute involved salary adjustments for employees who had upgraded their academic qualifications, the regularization of qualified volunteer teachers and broader concerns about compensation and institutional support.

What followed demonstrated just how quickly a teachers' labor dispute can become a national education crisis. Students began protesting because their teachers were not in classrooms.

When students became the casualties of the dispute

In March 2025, hundreds of MCSS students took to the streets of Monrovia demanding that their teachers return to class. Students from schools including William V.S. Tubman High, Marvin Sonnie School and G.W. Gibson High School protested over the disruption to their education. Reports said students were particularly concerned about missed instructional time as they prepared for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Their message was blunt, "We want to learn. Pay our teachers."

Another slogan reportedly carried by protesters read, "Rescue our future."

The demonstrations later became tense, with police using tear gas as some protests escalated.

The episode should be remembered as an important warning.

When teachers stop teaching, students do not simply lose a few lessons. The consequences can spill into examinations, graduation schedules, academic performance, family finances and public order. There was, however, a March 27 agreement--and promises were made.

The 2025 confrontation eventually produced a resolution titled "Resolving Educational Issues through Consultation, Collaboration and Dialogue."

Among the commitments was an agreement to adjust salaries for employees who had upgraded their qualifications and to place qualified volunteer workers on the government payroll.

But months later, teachers and volunteers complained that key elements of the agreement had not been implemented.

In June 2025, frustrated MCSS volunteer teachers said that salary adjustments had not been made, promised increments had not been received and volunteer teachers remained outside the payroll.

"We are growing increasingly disappointed and confused over the lack of implementation of the March 27 MoU," the teachers lamented.

Another teacher described the situation even more starkly, "We are at a breaking point."

The teachers argued that they had returned to the classroom in good faith after the March agreement, expecting the government's commitments to be implemented. That expectation, they said, has increasingly given way to frustration.

The government's own records illustrate why the issue is complicated.

The Civil Service Agency reported that it conducted a personnel and credential verification exercise across 27 MCSS schools, reviewing 958 employees and 604 volunteers. It verified 704 employees and 459 volunteers; according to the agency's 2025 annual report, 208 of those 459 verified volunteers had been enrolled on the payroll as of the report's date.

This is important because it shows that the government has not simply ignored the issue altogether. There has been a formal verification and payroll-integration process.

The problem is that verification, regularization and payment are not the same thing.

For teachers still waiting for employment status, salary adjustments or other benefits, the existence of a verification exercise does not necessarily resolve their immediate financial reality.

That gap between government process and employee experience is where the current dispute has deepened.

The disagreement has also increasingly become a leadership dispute.

In August 2026, teachers protested at the MCSS central office and called for the removal of Superintendent Dr. Augurie E. Stevens, accusing the administration of failing to resolve payroll and salary-related concerns.

Nyormui told the superintendent, "We are telling you to step down. The madam got to go."

Teachers' complaints have also included demands for the employment of volunteers and salary adjustments for degree and certificate holders.

But MCSS leadership has disputed some statements attributed publicly to the teachers' association.

The administration said a statement published on August 3, 2026, alleging administrative and corruption problems was unsigned and did not represent the official position of the MCSS Teachers Association. Superintendent Stevens said the institution was reviewing the matter and could pursue legal action if the allegations proved false and defamatory.

The threat of a class boycott, however, represents a much more consequential issue because of its direct effect on students.

Parents Caught Between Legitimate Concerns

For parents, the dilemma is particularly difficult. They understand that teachers must be paid fairly and that qualified educators should not be left indefinitely in uncertain employment arrangements.

But they also cannot afford another prolonged interruption of their children's education.

A parent who has already spent money on uniforms, books, transportation and other school preparations may now be wondering whether his or her child will actually receive classroom instruction.

And for low-income families, moving children from public schools to private institutions is not necessarily a realistic alternative. The frustration is therefore not simply about inconvenience.

It is about the possibility of parents paying the hidden cost of a dispute they did not create.

Parents should not have to choose between supporting teachers' legitimate labor concerns and protecting their children's education.

That is precisely why the government and teachers' leadership need to settle the dispute before it reaches that point.

The most compelling voices in this debate may be the students themselves.

During the 2025 crisis, students did not remain passive observers. They marched because they wanted their teachers back.

One student, James B. Kolleh of Marvin Sonnie Public School, told journalists that students had taken to the streets to draw attention to the continued absence of instructors.

Other students issued an even stronger warning, "There will be no learning for any private school if our teachers do not return to classes."

Whether or not that threat was appropriate, it demonstrated the depth of student frustration.

Children who should have been preparing for examinations were instead protesting in the streets.

That should not become a national recurring response to a teacher-pay dispute.

The current crisis also has deeper roots. MCSS was established by government charter in 1964, following a 1963 memorandum of understanding that began the process of consolidating schools in Monrovia. Before MCSS, schools in the capital were administered individually by principals reporting directly to the Ministry of Education.

For decades, the system operated without the volunteer-teacher problem now at the center of the dispute.

According to the Civil Service Agency's 2025 review, volunteers began appearing in the system around 2018, but their status was not regularized as full-time employees for years. The agency explicitly linked the prolonged failure to regularize volunteers to disruptions in learning and student protests.

That history matters. The current confrontation did not suddenly appear in 2026. It represents the accumulation of unresolved questions about who qualifies to teach in MCSS; who should be on the government payroll; how qualifications translate into salary; how volunteer teachers are absorbed; how MCSS is financed; and who ultimately bears responsibility when administrative decisions affect classroom learning.

There is another side to the story.

The government has undertaken measures intended to address the broader teacher shortage and payroll challenges.

In November 2024, the MOE announced an US$8.4 million initiative intended, among other things, to integrate more than 6,000 volunteer teachers into the national payroll.

The Civil Service Agency later reported that 2,148 qualified volunteer teachers and technical workers in education were placed on the national payroll during October-December 2025, following verification.

These are substantial interventions. But the MCSS controversy shows why national policy announcements must ultimately be translated into individual payroll records, salary payments and employment letters.

For a teacher who is still waiting, a national statistic does not replace a salary. For a student sitting in an empty classroom, a reform announcement does not replace a teacher.

The timing of the latest threat makes it particularly urgent. The academic year is beginning. This is precisely when schools should be receiving students; orienting teachers; completing timetables; distributing instructional materials; preparing lesson plans; organizing examinations; and establishing academic expectations.

Instead, MCSS is again dealing with a labor dispute.

The irony is difficult to ignore.

MCSS's communications leadership reported on September 7 that 99.9 percent of its students passed this year's WASSCE, describing the performance as the system's strongest since the end of the civil war. The administration attributed the result partly to reforms, including a credential audit that helped place teachers according to qualifications and subject areas.

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That achievement should make the current dispute even more urgent. A school system cannot celebrate academic improvement while allowing an avoidable labor dispute to jeopardize the instructional foundation that produced it.

If the teachers proceed with the boycott, the consequences will be dire, and potentially, another cycle in which teachers protest, students protest because teachers are absent, government negotiates under pressure, an agreement is reached, implementation slows, and the dispute returns.

That cycle has already occurred once. The country cannot afford to normalize it.

The answer should not be another street protest.

Nor should it be another agreement whose implementation is left unclear.

The government, MCSS administration and MCSSTA need an immediate, structured negotiation that produces a publicly verifiable implementation timetable.

Every outstanding commitment from the March 27, 2025 resolution should be placed into a simple matrix of commitment, number of affected workers, amount involved, deadline, and status. That would move the argument away from competing claims and toward measurable accountability.

If some commitments cannot be implemented immediately because of budgetary or legal constraints, the government should say so openly.

If teachers' demands contain elements that require verification, those should also be identified.

And if payroll problems remain, affected teachers deserve clear explanations rather than silence.

While there is legitimacy on both sides of the dispute, the children cannot be the bargaining chip. Teachers have a right to demand fair compensation, employment security and respect for agreements.

The government has a responsibility to ensure that payroll decisions are lawful, financially sustainable and based on verified qualifications and staffing needs.

But between those two legitimate interests stand children who have no role in negotiating either side's position. They cannot recover lost instructional time simply because adults failed to reach agreement.

They cannot postpone their academic development indefinitely. They cannot repeat every school year lost to institutional disputes.

And parents should not have to carry the financial burden of moving their children elsewhere because the public education system could not resolve an internal labor dispute.

The events of 2025 already provided the warning. Students marched through Monrovia demanding, "We want to learn--pay our teachers."

That message should be heard before the streets become the classroom of last resort.