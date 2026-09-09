Ghana: Wa West MP Supports Students' Education With Gh¢231,000

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wa West Constituency, Mr Peter Lanchene Toobu, has facilitated GH¢231,000 in educational support for brilliant but needy tertiary students in the Wa West District.

The support, drawn from the MP's share of the District Assembly Common Fund, is intended to assist tertiary students for the 2026/2027 academic year and help ease the financial burden on beneficiaries and their families.

Under the initiative, successful beneficiaries pursuing first and second degree programmes are expected to receive financial assistance ranging from GH¢2,000 to GH¢4,000 each.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times in an interview in Accra yesterday, Mr Toobu said 105 applicants had been approved for the support, comprising 72 males and 33 females.

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He said the approval had been skewed towards female applicants, with all 33 female applicants who applied being captured under the programme.

Mr Toobu explained that the disbursement of the funds was expected to take place within a week or two, depending on the speed of processing at the District Assembly.

He, however, clarified that students whom he had personally adopted to fund their education directly from his pocket were not included in the GH¢231,000 support package.

The initiative is part of efforts by the MP to promote access to tertiary education and ensure that financial difficulties do not prevent academically promising students from pursuing their studies.

The intervention is expected to benefit students from the Wa West District who meet the requirements for the educational support.

The MP's initiative highlights the importance of investment in education as a means of improving human capital and creating opportunities for young people in the constituency.

The programme is being promoted under the message, 'Education is Transformation,' with the assertion that investing in education is investing in the people, potential and future of Wa West.

The support also forms part of the constituency's broader development vision encapsulated in the message, 'Wa West Works-Investing in Our People. Building Our Future.'

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Through the GH¢231,000 intervention, the MP is seeking to contribute to the educational aspirations of young people in the constituency while supporting brilliant but needy students to remain in school and complete their programmes.