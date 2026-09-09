Ghana: Christian Pupil Tops Bece At Chief Imam's School

A Christian pupil of the Muhajirun African American Islamic Institute (AFRAMISCO) at Tema Community 23 has emerged as the best-performing candidate in the district in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), scoring an impressive aggregate eight.

The feat has brought into sharp focus the school's commitment to academic excellence, religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence, as children from both Muslim and Christian backgrounds continue to receive education at the institution.

Sheikh Sharubutu, who is the Life Patron of the Muhajirun African American Islamic Institute (MAAII) Association, is credited with supporting the establishment of the school.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times in an interview yesterday, the Director of the School, Imam Jafar Issah, said regular visits by the Chief Imam, his counsel, encouragement and prayers continued to inspire the school community and reinforced the institution's commitment to education and peaceful coexistence.

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The emergence of a Christian pupil as the district's best-performing BECE candidate, he said, further demonstrated that AFRAMISCO was not only nurturing academic excellence but also providing a common platform where children of different religious backgrounds could learn, develop and grow together.

He said the school's latest academic success comes as it prepared to offer free admission and tuition to pupils for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The initiative, he said was being supported by a private individual who had pledged financial assistance towards teachers' allowances, is aimed at helping children from financially challenged families to access quality education.

Mr Issah said the programme would particularly benefit children whose education had been interrupted because of financial difficulties, as well as pupils who needed additional academic support.

He explained that eligible pupils would receive free admission and tuition throughout the 2026/2027 academic year, with parents and guardians in Tema Community 23 and neighbouring communities being encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity.

He also appealed to other individuals, organisations and philanthropists to support the initiative to enable it to sustain the free tuition programme and extend the opportunity to more children.

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Also, he expressed concern over what he described as attempts by some individuals involved in disputes over the school's land to tarnish the schools image.

Mr Issah alleged that some persons who had encroached on the school's land and were subsequently unable to register the affected plots had resorted to spreading false information against the institution.

He said the alleged attacks had not distracted it from its core mandate, insisting that the school's continued growth and strong academic performance remained evidence of its commitment to quality education.

Established with the support of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, AFRAMISCO has over the years built a reputation for combining academic development with discipline, ethical values and character formation, under its motto: 'Promoting Knowledge and Ethics.'

The latest achievement is particularly significant because it demonstrated that the institution's commitment to education transcended religious boundaries.

AFRAMISCO has consistently produced outstanding BECE candidates, with some pupils recording aggregates six, seven and eight in previous examinations.

Teachers at the school also provide targeted academic support to pupils who experience difficulties in their studies, identifying their weaknesses and offering guidance and encouragement to help them improve their performance and confidence.