Nigeria: 2027 Polls - Gov Ododo Inaugurates Peace Committee to Reconcile Aggrieved APC Members

As the 2027 elections get nearer, the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has inaugurated the APC Peace and Conflict Resolution Committee with a charge to its members to reconcile aggrieved party members, restore unity and strengthen the party to win the polls.

The Governor gave the charge while inaugurating the 17-member committee headed by former Governor of the State, Capt. Idris Ichala Wada.

A statement made available to Vanguard by the Kogi State Information Commissioner, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, on Wednesday, said the Governor Ododo urged the committee to take the assignment with determinatiion and seriousness in view of the implications it has for the next elections.

The governor described the assignment as historic, stressing that the strength of the APC in Kogi State would depend largely on its ability to remain united and accommodate members with diverse interests and perspectives.

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The governor said: "I am a man of peace. I am a man of consultation and engagement. I have never believed in violence as a means of resolving political differences. I believe that where there is disagreement, there must always be room for dialogue, understanding and reconciliation.

"We are members of the same family. Whatever differences we have had must give way to the greater interest of the party and the state. The timing of this assignment is also important. We are preparing for the 2027 elections," Governor Ododo said.

The Governor recalled that after emerging as the APC candidate in the 2023 governorship election, he reached out to political leaders across the State irrespective of their political parties, ethnic or religious backgrounds, because of his belief that every Kogite should have a voice in the affairs of the State.

He said the same spirit of consultation and inclusiveness informed the establishment of the Peace and Conflict Resolution Committee, urging members to reach out to aggrieved leaders and members, listen to their concerns and encourage everyone to forgive the misgivings of the past for the greater interest of the party and the State.

Ododo noted that the APC had dominated the political landscape of Kogi State since 2015, expressing confidence that the party could achieve an even stronger performance in 2027 if its members remained united.

The Governor also highlighted the support Kogi State had received from the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, citing major projects approved for the State, including the Kogi International Airport and the Ajaokuta Economic City.

According to him, the economic reforms of the Tinubu administration have increased the resources available to state governments and created greater opportunities for states to undertake projects that directly affect the lives of their people.

"We cannot afford to fail a President who has given so much attention and support to Kogi State. We must therefore continue to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Renewed Hope Agenda. I believe he is the best person to take Nigeria forward, and Kogi State must remain firmly behind him," he declared.

Governor Ododo charged the committee to determine the underlying causes of disputes within the party, identify aggrieved members and others affected by such disputes, and develop lasting and mutually acceptable solutions.

He further mandated the committee to identify inactive founding members of the APC with a view to bringing them back into the fold and make recommendations for promoting mutual understanding, sustainable unity, peace and development within the party.

The committee, which has three weeks to complete its assignment, is expected to produce a Statewide Grievance and Stakeholder Mapping Report, develop an APC Continuous Reconciliation Action Plan, produce a register of unresolved internal disputes and proposed solutions, and develop a framework for reintegrating returning members and accommodating new entrants.

It is also expected to submit a Final Reconciliation and Political Harmonisation Report containing recommendations for sustaining unity, expanding the party's support base and strengthening its grassroots structure.

Responding on behalf of the committee, its Chairman and former Governor of Kogi State, Capt. Idris Wada, thanked Governor Ododo for the confidence reposed in the members and assured him that the committee would hit the ground running.

Capt. Wada said the committee would work diligently to reconcile aggrieved members and strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

He commended Governor Ododo's peaceful disposition and commitment to dialogue, noting that his approach to leadership had contributed significantly to the peace in the State and strengthened the APC.

Also speaking, the Second Vice Chairman of the committee and former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Chief Edward Onoja, assured the Governor of the commitment of all members to the assignment.

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He pledged that the committee would strictly follow its terms of reference and work with all stakeholders to achieve meaningful reconciliation and lasting unity within the party.

The committee comprises former Governor Capt. Idris Ichala Wada as Chairman; former Deputy Governor His Excellency Yomi Awoniyi as First Vice Chairman; former Deputy Governor Chief Edward David Onoja as Second Vice Chairman; and Pharm. Mohammed Jamiu Asuku as Third Vice Chairman.

Other members are Chief Dr. Sani Teidi, Hajiya Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, Hajiya Salamatu Baiwa Umar-Eluma, Hon. Dan Okolo, Prince Kolawole Mathew, His Excellency Alh. Abubakar Sanusi Gamji, Alh. Abubakar Sadiq Amodu, Alhaji Ado Shuaibu, Hon. Abdulkareem Salihu, Hajiya Ramatu Shehu Atta, ASP Aurelus Adejoh Yusuf and Hon. Bode Ogunmola, while Arc. Mohammed Suleiman serves as Secretary.

With the inauguration of the committee, there is renewed optimism among APC stakeholders across Kogi State that the reconciliation process will further strengthen internal cohesion and position the party for victory in the 2027 elections.