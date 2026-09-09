Nigeria: Shaibu Urges Igoche Mark to Sustain Support for Basketball

The Director General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Comrade Philip Shaibu, has urged basketball promoter and Initiator of the Mark D'Ball Basketball Championship, Igoche Mark, not to relent in his efforts to develop the game in Nigeria.

Shaibu made the appeal on Monday in Abuja when he received Mark, who was on a visit to motivate basketball coaches currently undergoing training under his sponsorship.

He said, "I want to thank you for stopping by to see some of our students. I am told that you are sponsoring quite a number of them, and I am confident that this partnership will yield results.

"I thank you for what you have done for basketball, and I plead with you: do not give up on basketball."

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Earlier in his remarks, Mark commended the DG for the transformation witnessed at the institute, noting that Shaibu's antecedents in Edo State, particularly in sports development, were evident.

"We were here in 2022, but coming here today and seeing the level of transformation, I am not surprised. Having seen what you did in Edo, I know that excellence has always been part of you.

"With people like you in this country, there is hope because you turn things around," Mark said in appreciation of the transformation at the NIS.

"I came to encourage those undergoing training. They were once players, and now they are transitioning into coaching. Without proper certification, you cannot function on the international scene because you cannot sit on the bench if you are not certified," he said.