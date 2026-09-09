Nigeria: Intermediate Games Will Expose Athlete-Poaching States - Yusuf Alli

Nigerian Olympian and sports administrator Yusuf Alli says the maiden National Intermediate Games, branded EKO 2026, will serve as a litmus test for states genuinely investing in grassroots sports development--while exposing those relying on athlete poaching to boost medal counts.

Scheduled to run from October 1 to 15 in Lagos, EKO 2026 will feature athletes aged 15 to 18 competing across 28 sports. Organizers expect more than 14,000 athletes from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to participate in the inaugural edition.

Alli, a member of the organizing body, emphasized that the competition is designed to bridge the gap between youth and senior levels.

"This will expose states," Alli said in an interview. "States that just go and buy athletes for festivals--this will show the ones that have really been training. I know for sure that states like Edo and Lagos train athletes very well, and it will show."

He noted that the Games shift the focus from short-term medal totals to identifying states with sustainable development pipelines. Talent scouts will monitor the event to track promising contenders.

"We are looking for extra-talented athletes who may not have everything right now, but have potential for the future. Those are the ones we want to concentrate on," Alli added.

He maintained that the ultimate measure of Eko 2026's success will not be the final medal table, but the number of young talents identified, developed, and retained as they transition into senior competition.