Nigeria: Zilkifilu Scores Hat-Trick As Ranch Bees Thrash Abia Warriors 4-0

8 September 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

Former Kano Pillars striker Muhammad Zilkifilu hit the first hat-trick of the season as Ranchers Bees thrashed Abia Warriors 4-0 in yesterday's rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Week 2 fixture at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina.

Zilkifilu, who missed the opening-day loss to Ikorodu City in Lagos, made a memorable return to the Nigerian top flight for his new club. The fast-paced striker opened the scoring for the hosts in the 41st minute and doubled the lead before halftime.

Just after the hour mark, Zilkifilu completed his hat-trick. Former Katsina United player Jamilu Yusuf added a fourth goal five minutes from time to seal the rout against Imama Amapakabo's Abia Warriors.

The victory offers a strong response to Ranchers Bees' disappointing start to the season, where they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Ikorodu City. Abia Warriors had previously been held to a goalless draw by Kun Khalifat in a Matchday 1 fixture that was extended over two days due to heavy rainfall.

With this win, top-flight returnees Ranchers Bees secured their first NPFL victory since March 2010, ending a 14-match winless streak.

The Sadiq Umar-inspired side will next travel to Kano to face another privately owned club Barau FC in the week 3 fixture to be played at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

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