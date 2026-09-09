West Africa: Nigeria's National Health Policy At 10 - What Have We Achieved?

There is perhaps no clearer way to measure the development of a nation than by looking at the health of its people. A country may have impressive roads, modern buildings and a growing economy, but if its citizens cannot obtain affordable and quality healthcare, something fundamental remains missing.

Healthcare affects not only life expectancy but also productivity, education, family welfare and national development. It was against this background that Nigeria's National Health Policy of 2016, titled Promoting the Health of Nigerians to Accelerate Socio-Economic Development, was introduced. Ten years later, it is appropriate to pause and ask how far the country has travelled from the aspirations contained in that policy.

The National Health Policy was designed to provide strategic direction for Nigeria's healthcare system and to make healthcare more accessible, equitable and effective. It placed considerable emphasis on Primary Health Care because this is where most Nigerians should encounter the health system for the first time.

It also addressed health financing, disease prevention, human resources, public health and the broader goal of Universal Health Coverage. In many respects, the policy correctly identified the major weaknesses confronting healthcare delivery in Nigeria. The challenge, however, has never been identifying our problems alone, but translating well-intentioned policies into consistent results.

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One of the notable developments since 2016 has been the renewed attention given to Primary Health Care. Government agencies, development partners and donor organisations have supported immunisation, maternal and child health, health education, disease prevention and other community-based interventions. The Basic Health Care Provision Fund has also provided an important mechanism for supporting primary healthcare services.

These efforts have strengthened healthcare delivery in some communities and have the potential to reduce unnecessary pressure on secondary and tertiary hospitals. Yet the reality remains that many primary healthcare centres across the country still lack adequate equipment, medicines, electricity, water and sufficient numbers of qualified healthcare workers.

This situation illustrates one of the central problems of Nigeria's health sector: the gap between policy and implementation. A health facility may exist physically without having the capacity to provide meaningful healthcare. In some rural communities, patients must travel long distances before they can access services that should ordinarily be available within their communities.

The problem is particularly serious for pregnant women, children, older people and patients with chronic diseases who require regular care. Until primary healthcare facilities become genuinely functional, the promise of universal and equitable healthcare will remain incomplete.

There has also been important movement towards Universal Health Coverage and financial protection. The National Health Insurance Authority Act of 2022 transformed the former National Health Insurance Scheme and created a stronger legal framework for expanding health insurance coverage.

Several states have also established health insurance agencies to bring healthcare financing closer to their populations. These are positive steps, but legislation alone cannot guarantee access to affordable healthcare. Millions of Nigerians still depend heavily on out-of-pocket payments, while limited awareness, poverty and concerns about the quality of services continue to discourage wider enrolment.

Nigeria has also strengthened aspects of disease surveillance and emergency response during the period under review. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of institutions such as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in coordinating national responses to health emergencies.

The country has also continued to respond to threats such as Lassa fever, cholera and mpox, while surveillance and laboratory coordination have improved in several respects. These developments represent important gains in public health preparedness. Nevertheless, weaknesses remain, particularly in remote communities where surveillance systems, laboratories and emergency resources are inadequate, and where dependence on external support can become problematic during major outbreaks.

Maternal and child health provides another important measure of progress. Over the past decade, various programmes have promoted antenatal care, skilled birth attendance, immunisation, nutrition and child survival. Government and development partners have invested considerable resources in these areas, and many lives have undoubtedly benefited from such interventions.

Yet Nigeria continues to face an unacceptably high burden of maternal mortality, reminding us that programmes and policies do not automatically translate into safe outcomes. Poverty, inadequate access to skilled healthcare, delays in referral, shortages of trained personnel and weak emergency obstetric services continue to cost lives.

Perhaps the greatest obstacle to achieving the objectives of the National Health Policy is inadequate and inconsistent financing. Healthcare requires sustained investment in hospitals, primary healthcare centres, medicines, laboratories, equipment, infrastructure and human resources. Nigeria has generally remained below the 15 per cent health-financing commitment associated with the 2001 Abuja Declaration.

The consequences are visible in overcrowded hospitals, ageing equipment, poorly maintained facilities and shortages of essential services. Without adequate and sustained investment, even the most carefully designed health policy will struggle to produce the transformation Nigerians deserve.

Another challenge that has become increasingly difficult to ignore is the migration of healthcare professionals. Nigeria has invested enormous resources in training doctors, pharmacists, nurses, laboratory scientists and other health professionals, yet many leave the country in search of better remuneration, working conditions and career opportunities.

Their departure places additional pressure on those who remain and contributes to workload, burnout, longer waiting times and, in some circumstances, declining quality of care. The answer is not simply to condemn professionals who seek better opportunities, but to create conditions that make staying in Nigeria worthwhile.

Competitive remuneration, functional facilities, professional development, career progression and a safer working environment must therefore become central components of health-sector planning.

Governance and accountability are equally important. Increased funding will have limited impact if resources are poorly managed, projects are abandoned or procurement processes are compromised. Nigerians need confidence that money allocated to healthcare will actually reach the facilities and communities for which it is intended. Transparency, effective monitoring and accountability should therefore accompany every major health investment.

The country must also address the persistent rural-urban inequality that allows some Nigerians to enjoy relatively sophisticated healthcare while others struggle to obtain basic services. A national health policy can only be considered successful when its benefits reach the ordinary Nigerian, regardless of location or economic status.

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Ten years after the introduction of the National Health Policy, it would be unfair to describe the journey as either a complete success or an outright failure. There have been genuine achievements in primary healthcare, public health surveillance, health financing reforms and the pursuit of Universal Health Coverage.

At the same time, the continuing problems of inadequate funding, workforce migration, weak infrastructure, unequal access and governance deficiencies demonstrate that implementation has not matched the ambition of the policy. Nigeria does not necessarily need another impressive policy document filled with admirable objectives.

What the country needs is the political will, financing, accountability and sustained implementation required to turn existing commitments into tangible improvements.

The next decade should therefore be about results rather than rhetoric. A mother should be able to give birth safely, a child should receive essential vaccines, and a person living with a chronic disease should be able to obtain medicines without being pushed into poverty. A rural community should have a functional primary healthcare centre, while healthcare professionals should have sufficient reason to build and pursue their careers within Nigeria.

These are not excessive demands; they are the basic expectations of a functional health system. Ultimately, the National Health Policy will not be judged by the quality of the document produced in 2016, but by whether Nigerians are healthier, healthcare is more accessible and affordable, and fewer families are impoverished by illness. The policy gave Nigeria a direction ten years ago; the urgent task now is to demonstrate the determination to walk that road.

Dr Adamu is a retired Director of Pharmaceutical Services Federal Medical Centre, Keffi sabiudm@gmail.com