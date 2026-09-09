Liberia: Nimba's Championship Legitimacy Questioned After Lofa Ruling

Nimba County's 2025/2026 National County Sports Meet football championship has come under fresh scrutiny following a Ministry of Youth and Sports ruling that found Lofa County was improperly eliminated from the competition, prompting calls for Nimba to surrender the trophy.

The controversy erupted after the Ministry, in an August 20, 2026 communication, overturned key aspects of the process that led to Lofa's elimination and criticized the National County Sports Meet Organizing Committee for exceeding its authority.

The ruling has now raised a fundamental question for Liberia's sporting community: if Lofa was wrongfully removed from the tournament, should the results that followed -- including Nimba County's championship -- remain valid?

The Ministry's decision followed a request for review filed by the Lofa County Sports Association and recommendations from a three-member Special Ad Hoc Committee drawn from the 2026 Protest and Grievance Committee and Appeals Board.

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The committee determined that a US$5,000 fine imposed on Lofa was excessive and inconsistent with the competition's regulations. The Ministry subsequently reduced the fine to US$1,500 under Article 22.1 of the 2025 NCSM Rules and Regulations.

But the more consequential finding involved Lofa's elimination from the football competition.

The dispute began when Grand Cape Mount County protested Lofa's participation, alleging that Lofa had registered more first-division players than permitted under the tournament rules.

A Protest Committee initially ruled in Grand Cape Mount's favor, awarding the county a 2-0 victory and advancing it in place of Lofa.

Lofa appealed the decision.

The Appeals Committee, which serves as the final appellate body under the competition's dispute-resolution structure, overturned the Protest Committee's ruling and ordered a replay between Lofa and Grand Cape Mount.

Instead of implementing the Appeals Committee's decision, however, the NCSM Organizing Committee rescinded the ruling and proceeded with Lofa's elimination.

The Special Ad Hoc Committee subsequently described the Organizing Committee's action as an "overreach of its authority," maintaining that decisions of the Appeals Committee are final within the tournament's established grievance structure.

The Ministry warned that allowing an administrative body to overturn a decision of the competition's appellate body undermines due process and could damage the credibility of the entire tournament.

The ruling has now placed Nimba County's championship under scrutiny because Lofa's elimination affected the subsequent competition bracket.

The ordered replay between Lofa and Grand Cape Mount also created complications because Grand Bassa had already defeated Grand Gedeh 2-0, leaving questions about how the tournament would have proceeded had Lofa been restored.

With the Ministry now acknowledging that Lofa was wrongfully removed, sports stakeholders are demanding clarity on what happens to the results that followed and whether Nimba should retain the championship trophy.

The central argument from those calling for the trophy to be returned is that Lofa's improper elimination potentially altered the entire knockout pathway. If Lofa should have remained in the competition, they contend, Nimba's route to the championship could not have occurred in the same manner.

The Ministry's ruling, however, did not expressly order the tournament results to be annulled or direct Nimba to surrender the trophy, leaving stakeholders seeking clarification on the practical consequences of the decision.

Lofa County Sports Steering Committee Chairman Senator Cyrus welcomed the Ministry's findings, saying they vindicated the county's position that it had been unfairly removed from the tournament.

"We didn't feel good about that because we felt that we did nothing wrong, and I'm happy today that the Ministry of Youth and Sports took up the cause," Cyrus told reporters in Monrovia on August 28.

"This is very key for the people of Lofa to know: we did nothing wrong for us to have been eliminated or disallowed," he added.

Cyrus also criticized officials who oversaw the 2025 tournament, including former Youth and Sports Minister Jerror Cole Bangalu and former Internal Affairs Minister Francis Sakila Nyumalin Sr., who chaired the Steering Committee.

He accused the Organizing Committee of making serious errors in its handling of Lofa's case and said the county was prepared to return to the competition with renewed determination.

"We will come back with more energy, with more support to the Lofa County Steering Committee," Cyrus said.

At the heart of the dispute was the eligibility and registration of players through the Liberia Football Association's electronic systems.

Under the tournament's governing rules, domestic player transfers are required to pass through the Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS). Transfers conducted outside the system are not recognized as valid and cannot be finalized or declared eligible.

International transfers, meanwhile, must be validated through the International Transfer Matching System (ITMS).

The dispute over the player fielded by Lofa reportedly centered on whether the transfer had been properly processed and whether registration through the LFA Connect platform before formal TMS processing affected the player's eligibility.

The Special Ad Hoc Committee's decision therefore carries implications beyond the individual dispute, raising questions about how player registration and transfer rules are interpreted and enforced during the County Meet.

Despite granting Lofa relief on the fine and finding that its elimination was procedurally improper, the Ministry did not completely clear the county of wrongdoing.

After reviewing video footage and official reports, the committee upheld the suspension of 17 Lofa kickball players and seven officials accused of physically assaulting match officials.

The committee maintained that disagreement with tournament decisions could not justify violence and said the sanctions were necessary to protect the integrity of the competition.

The Ministry also emphasized that it does not have the authority to interfere with disciplinary decisions taken by recognized national sporting federations acting within their respective mandates.

Questions have also emerged over the impartiality of the Special Ad Hoc Committee itself.

Its chairman, Cllr. Jeremiah Samuel Dugbo, had publicly expressed views favorable to Lofa before being appointed to lead the review.

In his earlier commentary, Dugbo had raised questions about whether Grand Cape Mount's protest was filed within the mandatory four-hour period, whether the disputed player possessed valid Third Division clearance under the LFA's electronic system, and whether Lofa could be held responsible for an alleged fraudulent transfer between two LFA-affiliated clubs that had not been investigated by the LFA.

Dugbo had previously predicted that applying the NCSM regulations and principles of procedural fairness would warrant a reversal in Lofa's favor.

The similarity between those earlier views and the subsequent findings of the committee has led some observers to question whether the review was sufficiently independent.

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The concerns come at a particularly sensitive time, with preparations for the 2026 National County Sports Meet already underway.

The Ministry's decision came approximately eight months after the 2025 competition ended, reopening a controversy many stakeholders believed had already been settled.

The delay has also raised questions about why the matter was not resolved earlier and whether the decision could affect preparations for the upcoming County Meet.

The Special Ad Hoc Committee has recommended clearer rules defining the respective powers of the Steering Committee, Organizing Committee, Protest and Grievance Committee, and Appeals Board.

The recommendation is intended to prevent administrative officials from interfering with decisions made by designated appellate bodies and to strengthen confidence in the competition's dispute-resolution process.

For now, however, the biggest unresolved issue remains Nimba County's championship.

Stakeholders demanding the return of the trophy argue that a championship reached through a competition path altered by the improper elimination of a participating county cannot be considered beyond question.

Others maintain that the Ministry's decision should be interpreted as a procedural correction rather than an automatic cancellation of the tournament's final results.

The Ministry has yet to publicly provide a definitive remedy for the disrupted competition bracket or state whether Nimba's title remains fully valid.

As the 2026 County Meet approaches, the controversy threatens to follow the competition into another season, placing the credibility of the tournament's rules, disciplinary procedures and dispute-resolution mechanisms under renewed scrutiny.