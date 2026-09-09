Liberia: NCHE Urges Tubman University to Drive Southeast Transformation

The Executive Director of the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE), Dr. Cecelia Cassell, has challenged William V.S. Tubman University to use its strategic location, academic resources and institutional influence to become a major driver of development in southeastern Liberia.

Dr. Cassell said the university, because of its presence in Maryland County, has a special responsibility to work with surrounding communities and transform the region's development challenges into opportunities for inclusive growth, innovation and sustainable development.

She made the call while delivering the keynote address at Tubman University's opening convocation for the 2026-2027 academic year under the theme, "The Journey of Learning: Rooted in Purpose, Reaching for More."

According to Dr. Cassell, Liberia's higher education system can only contribute meaningfully to national development when universities remain responsive to national priorities, connected to the communities they serve and committed to producing graduates capable of responding to a rapidly changing world.

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She said Tubman University should position itself not simply as an institution for academic instruction, but as a center for knowledge, research, innovation and practical solutions to some of southeastern Liberia's most pressing challenges.

"Universities must be connected to the societies they are established to serve," Dr. Cassell said.

She noted that the region's natural resources, cultural diversity, economic activities and persistent development challenges provide Tubman University with opportunities to undertake research and develop practical solutions tailored to local conditions.

Dr. Cassell encouraged the university to strengthen partnerships with farmers, health workers, entrepreneurs, schools, youth groups, women's organizations, community leaders, government agencies, businesses, civil society organizations and development institutions.

She said stronger engagement with these groups would enable the university to better understand the challenges affecting communities while giving students opportunities to apply classroom knowledge to real-life situations.

According to her, Tubman University's academic departments could play important roles in supporting agriculture, fisheries, public health, education, environmental protection, entrepreneurship, technology and local governance.

She encouraged the institution to work with communities to conduct research, document local knowledge and develop interventions that respond directly to the region's social, economic and environmental conditions.

Dr. Cassell further urged the university to make community engagement a central component of its academic mission rather than treating it as an occasional activity.

She said students should be exposed to fieldwork, internships, service-learning programs, research projects and other community-based activities that would deepen their understanding of Liberia's development challenges.

Such exposure, she said, would help students develop problem-solving abilities, civic responsibility and a stronger appreciation of how their professional training could be used to improve lives outside the university environment.

The NCHE Executive Director said higher education institutions must prepare graduates for more than examinations and employment, stressing that universities should produce young people capable of creating opportunities, responding to social problems and contributing responsibly to national development.

She identified critical thinking, effective communication, research, entrepreneurship, adaptability and ethical leadership as essential qualities for graduates entering an increasingly competitive and rapidly changing world.

Dr. Cassell also encouraged Tubman University to strengthen career guidance and mentorship programs to help students better understand employment trends, professional expectations and opportunities for entrepreneurship and self-employment.

She said technological advancement, particularly the growing influence of artificial intelligence, is rapidly changing workplaces and transforming how information is produced, accessed and used.

As a result, she urged the university to continuously review its academic programs and teaching methods to ensure that students are prepared for emerging opportunities and challenges.

She called for increased access to digital tools, stronger information and communication technology training and responsible use of artificial intelligence in teaching, research and administration.

At the same time, she cautioned that technology should complement rather than replace human judgment, ethical reasoning and the personal relationships that remain essential to effective education.

Dr. Cassell also placed strong emphasis on faculty development, describing lecturers as mentors, role models and intellectual leaders whose responsibilities extend beyond classroom instruction.

She encouraged faculty members to continually upgrade their knowledge, adopt effective teaching methods and remain current with developments in their respective disciplines.

She called on lecturers to undertake research, publish their findings, participate in professional networks and establish collaborations with academics and institutions within and outside Liberia.

"The quality of a university depends largely on the strength and commitment of its academic community," she said.

She also called for stronger institutional support for faculty members, including professional development opportunities, access to research materials and improved working conditions.

While acknowledging the financial, infrastructural and technological constraints facing Liberia's higher education sector, Dr. Cassell said the challenges should encourage universities to pursue innovation and partnerships rather than limit their ambitions.

She urged Tubman University to expand collaboration with the government, development partners, private-sector institutions and international organizations to support scholarships, laboratories, research programs, student exchanges, faculty development and infrastructure.

She also encouraged the university to explore legitimate avenues for generating additional resources while maintaining transparency and protecting its academic independence.

Dr. Cassell reaffirmed the NCHE's commitment to strengthening governance, accreditation, quality assurance and institutional performance throughout Liberia's tertiary education sector.

However, she stressed that national standards would only produce meaningful results if universities established strong internal systems for accountability, evaluation and continuous improvement.

She encouraged Tubman University to regularly review its academic programs, monitor student outcomes, strengthen institutional planning and ensure that available resources are used efficiently.

Students, she said, should also have opportunities to participate in discussions about the quality of education and campus life, noting that their experiences could help the administration identify weaknesses and improve services.

Dr. Cassell said Tubman University has the potential to become a model institution for regional development if it aligns its academic work more closely with the needs of southeastern Liberia.

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She said the university could contribute to strengthening local economies, improving public services, preserving cultural heritage and creating opportunities for young people across the region.

She also encouraged the institution to document the history, traditions and cultural practices of southeastern Liberia while promoting research that contributes to national understanding, cultural preservation and social cohesion.

Dr. Cassell urged the university administration, faculty and students to embrace a broader understanding of education--one that connects learning with service, scholarship with community development and academic achievement with national responsibility.

She challenged the university community to make Tubman University an institution where knowledge is applied, partnerships are strengthened and local problems are addressed through research and collective action.

Turning directly to students, she urged them to take ownership of their education by attending classes regularly, engaging with lecturers, using available learning resources and participating in activities that broaden their skills and perspectives.

She said Liberia's progress will depend not only on expanding access to higher education, but also on the ability of universities to remain relevant, innovative and responsive to the communities and nation they serve.

According to Dr. Cassell, Tubman University's long-term success should not be measured solely by the number of graduates it produces, but also by the quality of its research, the strength of its partnerships and the measurable impact of its work on communities throughout southeastern Liberia.