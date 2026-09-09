Nigeria: 'Regina Daniels Didn't Reconcile With Ned Nwoko' - Mother Clarifies

The actress's appearance at the senator's residence triggered reconciliation and pregnancy speculation months after their acrimonious separation.

Rita Daniels, mother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has dismissed speculation that her daughter reconciled with her estranged husband, Delta North senator Ned Nwoko, following her recent visit to his residence.

Rita said the actress was invited to the residence to see her children, adding that the visit did not indicate that the estranged couple had reunited.

Rumours about Regina and Mr Nwoko resurfaced on social media over the weekend after the actress was spotted at his residence, months after their widely publicised marital crisis and separation.

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PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the estranged couple traded allegations during their separation, with both sides making several claims against each other publicly.

Mr Nwoko accused Regina of drug addiction and alleged that she damaged his property, among other claims. Regina, however, accused the lawmaker of creating a false narrative to tarnish her reputation and portraying her family as enablers while concealing his own actions.

She also accused Mr Nwoko of employing a calculated pattern of control and isolating her from her loved ones. The actress further claimed that their union was never legally formalised, among other allegations.

Visit sparks reactions

Speculation about a possible reconciliation began after a video showing Regina at Mr Nwoko's residence circulated online.

The actress's appearance there generated reactions from Nigerians, including some celebrities who had publicly supported her during the couple's acrimonious separation.

Some social media users alleged that Regina had secretly reconciled with the senator, while others speculated that she was pregnant with his child.

The development also prompted some of her supporters to say they would no longer intervene in disputes involving the estranged couple.

Actor Stanley "Stanley Ontop" Ajemba, one of Regina's prominent supporters during the marital crisis, criticised the actress in an Instagram post and questioned why she had returned to Mr Nwoko's residence.

Mr Ajemba said he had publicly defended Regina during the dispute and claimed that his involvement almost landed him in prison.

He also expressed frustration that Regina had not informed him about the visit and vowed not to intervene in another marital dispute.

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Mother clarifies

Amid the backlash and speculation about reconciliation, Rita said her daughter's presence at Mr Nwoko's residence was solely to see her children.

She clarified during an Instagram conversation with actor Uche Maduagwu, who later shared their exchange on his page.

"It is well, my dear. She was invited to see her children; that was what happened. Thanks a lot for your support and concern," Rita said.

Her explanation echoed an earlier clarification by Regina's sister, Destiny Daniels, who said the actress had been granted a visit to see her children and remained single.

Destiny also dismissed speculation that Regina was pregnant, attributing the change in her appearance to weight gain.

Regina and Mr Nwoko held a traditional marriage ceremony in Aniocha Local Government Area of Delta State on 26 May 2019.

They have two sons together: Munir, born in 2020, and Khalifa, born in 2022.