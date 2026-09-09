Nigerian Army Redeploys Top Generals, Appoints New Person to Lead Boko Haram War

A Wednesday statement by army spokesperson Appolonia Anele said the deployments were approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, a lieutenant general.

The leadership of the Nigerian Army has redeployed several top generals, including the person leading the war against Boko Haram terrorists in the North-east

A Wednesday statement by army spokesperson Appolonia Anele said the deployments were approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, a lieutenant general.

A major-general, IA Ajose, will now head Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), the army's main operation against Boko Haram and other terror groups in the North-east. Mr Ajose replaces another major general, AE Abubakar, who was redeployed to the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre (NAHFC) as Dean, Faculty of Operational Research.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Read the full statement by the army below.

NIGERIAN ARMY REPOSITIONS SENIOR LEADERSHIP TO STRENGTHEN OPERATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS, NATIONAL SECURITY

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has approved the strategic redeployment of senior officers to key command, operational and staff appointments across the Nigerian Army (NA), as part of ongoing efforts to enhance operational effectiveness, strengthen leadership and align the Service's command structure with Nigeria's evolving security environment. The exercise prioritises critical operational theatres and strategic appointments to ensure the right leadership, experience and expertise are positioned to deliver decisive effects.

In the new postings, Major General IA Ajose moves from Army Headquarters (AHQ), Department of Army Operations, to Theatre Command Joint Task Force (JTF) North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), as Theatre Commander, while Major General AE Abubakar has been redeployed from OPHK, to the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre (NAHFC) as Dean, Faculty of Operational Research. Major General AM Alechenu moves from Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Garrison to the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, while Major General RT Utsaha moves from AHQ Department of Army Standards and Evaluation to DHQ Garrison as Commander.

Similarly, Major General AM Umar moves from AHQ Department of Civil-Military Affairs (DCMA) to Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) as Commandant, while Major General UM Alkali moves from AWCN to AHQ DCMA. Major General GS Muhammed moves from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to the Nigerian Army Finance Corporation (NAFIC) as Director General, while Major General JE Osifo moves from NAFIC to the Military Pension Board (MPB) as Chairman and Major General IE Ekpenyong has been redeployed to DHQ Department of Defence Logistics as Director Engineering Services.

At the operational level, Brigadier General AA Bello moves from 6 Division Garrison/Sector 3 JTF South-South, Operation DELTA SAFE, to DHQ Department of Defence Operations. Brigadier General MS Adamu has been redeployed from Nigerian Army Women Command to the newly established 8 Brigade as Commander, while Brigadier General MS Sule moves from Special Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE to 27 Task Force Brigade as Commander.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Similarly, Brigadier General I Sule, has been redeployed from the Directorate of Recruitment Management to 6 Division Garrison as Commander while Brigadier General E Azenda, moves from Land Forces Simulation Centre to 2 Division Garrison as Commander and Brigadier General AS Bugaje, moves from 2 Division Garrison to the Land Forces Simulation Centre as Director Administration.

The COAS has charged the newly appointed officers to justify the confidence reposed in them through exemplary leadership, operational innovation, professionalism and unwavering commitment to duty and relentless focused on the constitutional mandate of defending Nigeria's sovereignty, protecting its territorial integrity and supporting civil authority in maintaining peace and security.

The NA remains resolute in sustaining a dynamic leadership and force-employment framework that enhances operational outcomes, strengthens joint and inter-agency coordination and improves the capacity of the Service to respond decisively to contemporary and emerging threats in furtherance of Nigeria's national security objectives.

APPOLONIA ANELE

Colonel

Acting Director Army Public Relations

9 September 2026