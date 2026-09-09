Nigeria: Police Arraign 87-Year-Old Man for Allegedly Attacking Judge With Cutlass in Court

Dahiru Garba allegedly attacked an area court judge with a cutlass during court proceedings.

An 87-year-old man, Dahiru Garba, appeared on Tuesday before a chief magistrate's court in Yola, Adamawa State, charged with allegedly attacking an area court judge with a cutlass during proceedings.

Mr Garba, a resident of Korawa village in Fufore Local Government Area, allegedly attacked Dauda Hamman of the Mayo-Ine Area Court, Fufore, on 31 August, while the judge was hearing a case involving him and another man, Ismail Yusuf.

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The police said Mr Garba repeatedly struck the judge's hand with the cutlass, causing him grievous injuries.

The police operatives arrested the suspect after the incident. At the same time, the case was transferred from the divisional police headquarters in Fufore to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Yola on 4 September for further investigation and prosecution, according to the police command.

Following the investigation, Mr Garba was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Court I, Yola, presided over by Chief Magistrate Ismail Shelleng.

He was charged with one count of causing grievous hurt, contrary to Section 219 of the Penal Code Law of Adamawa State, 2018.

When the charge was read and interpreted to him, Mr Garba pleaded guilty.

He reportedly blamed the devil for his actions and expressed regret over the incident.

Zakka Musa, a superintendent of police, prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Kabir Hassan.

The court ordered that Garba be remanded to the Yola Correctional Facility pending further hearing.

Mr Hassan assured the public that the police would diligently prosecute the case to ensure that justice is served.