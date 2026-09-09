Ethiopia: Fcta Partners Ethiopia Embassy On Tree Planting

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has partnered with the Embassy of Ethiopia in Nigeria and the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Wing to launch a tree-planting initiative aimed at promoting environmental sustainability in Abuja.

The initiative, tagged the "FCTA-Ethiopia Youth Tree Planting Initiative," was flagged off along the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way in Area 11, Garki, Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, the Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, described the initiative as a symbol of Pan-African friendship and shared responsibility for environmental protection.

"Today, we are here to demonstrate Pan-Africanism. A seed grows up into a tree, a tree becomes a forest. The forest is the strength of Africa.

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"It is more than an environmental activity; it is a meaningful symbol of Pan-African friendship, shared responsibility, and our common commitment to building a greater and more sustainable continent," she said.

Fasawe assured that the initiative would be sustained; saying the Directorate of Parks and Recreation of the FCT would continuously monitor the seedlings.

She said the exercise was also in line with efforts to restore and preserve the Abuja Master Plan and green spaces across the capital.

"As we continue to build these roads, we continue to also green the environment," she said, adding that similar exercises were ongoing along key corridors, including the University of Abuja and Ibrahim Babangida Way.

Fasawe said the initiative demonstrated that environmental action required practical collaboration among institutions, communities and young people.

"As Africa prepares to deepen its engagement on global environmental and climate commitments, initiatives such as this demonstrate that meaningful change does not begin in conference halls. It begins when institutions, communities, individuals, and youth leaders come together and take practical action," she said.

The APC National Youth Leader, Dr Dayo Israel, described the exercise as an extension of youth diplomacy and Pan-African cooperation under the "Plant Africa Fraternity" initiative.

"Every tree we plant today is more than an environmental gesture. It is a symbol of friendship between Nigeria and Ethiopia, a commitment to the future of Africa.

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"Our continent's future will not be secured by slogans; it will be secured by service, innovation, enterprise, and cooperation. No tree becomes a forest by standing alone, and no African country can achieve its full potential in isolation," Israel said.

The Ethiopian Ambassador to Nigeria, Legesse Geremew Haile, represented by the Embassy's Minister Counsellor for Political Affairs, Misgna Tekiu Abrha, described the collaboration as a practical expression of South-South cooperation in addressing shared challenges, including climate change.