Nigeria: Flight Disruption Fears As Ground Handlers Move to Withdraw Services to Two Airlines

The Association of Ground Handling Companies of Nigeria (AGHAN) has directed its members to issue seven-day notices of suspension of ground handling services to two major domestic airlines over prolonged outstanding debts.

Daily Trust reports that the development has raised concerns over possible disruption to flight operations if the affected airlines fail to meet the payment conditions set by the ground handlers.

AGHAN disclosed this in a statement by its chairman, Olaniyi Adigun, and vice-chairman, Ahmed Bashir Gulmah, following its executive meeting held on Friday, September 4, 2026, where members expressed concern over the significant indebtedness owed by some domestic airlines.

Our correspondent reports that ground handling companies provide critical services to airlines, including aircraft turnaround support and other airport-related operational services.

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Any suspension of such services to major carriers could therefore affect their ability to maintain normal flight schedules.

The association said the outstanding obligations of the two unnamed airlines collectively account for more than 70 per cent of the total debt owed to companies providing ground handling services to airlines.

Daily Trust reports that while the two airlines were not named, the association recently withdrew its services to Max Air.

Major airlines are also owing the handling companies.

In the statement, AGHAN said under the terms of the seven-day notices, the affected airlines are required to pay 75 per cent of their outstanding debts within the notice period.

The remaining 25 per cent is expected to be settled through a mutually agreed structured repayment plan to be completed within 90 days.

AGHAN said the persistent failure of some airlines to meet their financial obligations had placed considerable pressure on ground handling companies, affecting their ability to meet obligations to employees, suppliers, statutory stakeholders, lenders and shareholders.

The association also said the financial strain could affect the substantial investments required to maintain safe and efficient ground handling operations.

AGHAN urged the affected airlines to use the seven-day notice period to engage with the respective ground handling companies and fulfil the payment requirements to avert suspension of services.

It, however, stressed that its decision was not aimed at undermining the operations of domestic airlines but at ensuring commercial sustainability across the aviation value chain.

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"AGHAN recognises the critical role of domestic airlines in Nigeria's aviation ecosystem and remains committed to resolving outstanding financial obligations through constructive engagement and mutually acceptable arrangements," the association said.

It added that the sustainability of ground handling operations required a "fair and responsible approach to commercial obligations" across the aviation industry.

AGHAN said it remained aligned with the five-point agenda of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development and supported initiatives designed to promote a safe, efficient, commercially sustainable and globally competitive Nigerian aviation industry.

The association also pledged to continue working with domestic and international airlines, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), airport authorities and other stakeholders to improve safety, operational efficiency, service delivery and industry sustainability.

Despite the financial difficulties confronting the sector, AGHAN said its members would continue investing in personnel, ground support equipment, technology, training, safety systems and quality assurance processes.

The association expressed hope that the affected airlines would take advantage of the seven-day window to resolve their financial obligations and prevent any disruption to ground handling services.