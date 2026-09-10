Niger: In Niger, Prominent Journalist Moussa Kaka Missing Since August 31

Moussa Kaka, a Nigerien journalist, director of the media group Radio Télévision Saraounia (RTS) and former correspondent for Reporters Without Borders (RSF), has been missing since 31 August.

Dakar — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Nigerien authorities to take urgent action to find Moussa Kaka, CEO of the Radio Télévision Saraounia (RTS) group, who disappeared on August 31, days after authorities foiled an attempted coup.

"The suspicious circumstances surrounding Moussa Kaka's disappearance demand urgent action to locate him and end his family's and colleagues' distress," said Moussa Ngom, CPJ's Francophone Africa representative. "Nigerien authorities must investigate Moussa Kaka's whereabouts and ensure that he can return to work without delay."

Veteran journalist Kaka was last seen leaving work that evening in his vehicle in the capital Niamey, an RTS journalist told CPJ on condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisals, adding that Kaka's vehicle was missing and he could not be reached on his phones.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Kaka's family made a statement to Niamey's judicial police to request an investigation into his disappearance, the RTS journalist said.

"We have not yet located Kaka but we are continuing to take the legal steps appropriate for this type of situation," said Kaka's lawyer Boudal Effred Mouloul.

Tensions are high in Niger after the military quelled an attempted coup by mutinous soldiers on August 29. Journalists have come under increased pressure since the military took power in 2023.

In October 2025, Kaka was briefly arrested and charged with five other journalists for "disseminating data likely to disturb public order" for allegedly sending an invitation about a government news conference to an exile who worked for ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. The last journalist detained in the case, RTS newsroom manager Ibro Chaibou, was released on August 28 after being held for 10 months.

Kaka, correspondent for Radio France Internationale (RFI) until it was banned in Niger, has been arrested, threatened, and intimidated multiple times during his career. In 2008, he was released after 379 days in prison on anti-state charges related to his coverage of years-long unrest in northern Niger.

CPJ's calls to request comment from the ministry of communication and email to government spokesman Mamadou Saidou went unanswered.