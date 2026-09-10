Nigeria: APC National Chairman Begins Two-Week Vacation Ahead of 2027 Polls

press release

A statement by his office on Wednesday said the national chairman of the ruling party, who assumed office in July 2025, will use the period to rest, retool and further sharpen his strategic thinking ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has commenced a two-week vacation outside of the country following an exceptionally demanding and eventful first year of his tenure as leader of the ruling party.

The vacation is a well-deserved period of rest and personal rejuvenation after months of intense party engagements, consultations, travels and strategic activities undertaken by the national chairman in the course of repositioning and strengthening the APC.

Since assuming office, Mr Yilwatda, a professor, has devoted himself to the task of building a stronger, more cohesive and electorally competitive party, working closely with the National Working Committee (NWC), governors, members of the National Assembly, state party structures, elected officials, stakeholders and millions of party members across the country.

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Under his leadership, the APC has successfully organised and concluded its National Convention, strengthened its internal structures and successfully conducted its primary elections at the various levels in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

These achievements, coming within a relatively short period, have further consolidated the APC's position as Nigeria's leading political party and one of Africa's largest and most formidable political organisations.

Far from being a disengagement from party affairs, the vacation provides the national chairman with an opportunity to step back briefly from the intensity of day-to-day activities, recharge and reflect on the enormous responsibilities ahead.

Mr Yilwatda, who assumed office in July 2025, will use the period to rest, retool and further sharpen his strategic thinking ahead of the 2027 general elections, which will be a defining moment for the APC and the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The national chairman will also utilise the period of respite to reflect on the next phase of the party's development and put finishing touches to the design and planning of the forthcoming National Working Committee Retreat, which is expected to provide an important platform for the NWC to review the party's journey so far, identify emerging challenges and agree on strategies for the months ahead.

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The retreat is expected to further strengthen coordination within the NWC and enhance the party's preparedness for the demanding electoral season ahead.

Mr Yilwatda's decision to take a brief vacation is therefore both timely and necessary, coming after a sustained period of exceptionally rigorous party activities. Leadership, especially at the level of a national political party, requires not only constant engagement but also periods of reflection, strategic assessment and renewal.

The APC national chairman remains fully committed to the party and its objectives. His temporary absence from the country does not in any way affect the operations or functioning of the party, as the National Working Committee continues to discharge its responsibilities in accordance with the party's constitution and established procedures.

The national chairman is expected to return to Nigeria at the end of the two-week vacation and resume his engagements with renewed energy and focus.

Signed: Abimbola Tooki

Special Adviser to the National Chairman

All Progressives Congress (APC) (Media and Information Strategy)