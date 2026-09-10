Nigeria: Makinde Condemns Disruption of Obi's Visit to Benue, Says APC 'Marketing Unpopular Candidate'

Mr Makinde alleged that the APC was unsettled by the prospect of losing the 2027 presidential election and had therefore resorted to what he described as barbaric tactics.

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has condemned the disruption of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi's visit to Benue State, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of desperation to silence the opposition.

Mr Makinde, who is the governor of Oyo State, said the actions of the suspected political thugs who allegedly blocked Mr Obi's convoy from gaining access to parts of the state showed that the APC was resorting to intimidation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He stated this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communication, Anthony Ehilebo, on Wednesday.

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"We strongly condemn the unwarranted obstruction of the convoy of the Presidential Candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), former Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, during his visit to Benue State on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

"The incident, in which Mr. Obi's convoy was obstructed by a group of suspected state-sponsored thugs on his way to Yelwata to visit families affected by the tragic killings in the area, is deeply disturbing and totally unacceptable. It marks a new low in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)'s desperation to stifle opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 general elections," he said.

On Tuesday, suspected political thugs disrupted Mr Obi's visit to Benue State after allegedly blocking his convoy from gaining access to the state.

In one of the videos obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Obi's convoy could be seen turning back as a group of men carrying what appeared to be stones, sticks and other objects pursued the vehicles.

The men also appeared to throw objects towards the convoy as it attempted to leave the area. Another video showed a detachment of police officers positioned between the convoy and the group.

The suspected thugs, however, appeared to breach the police line and continued pursuing the vehicles. The convoy eventually turned back and left the area.

The NDC and the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, had separately condemned the incident.

While the NDC described the action as shameful for Nigeria's democracy, Mr Sowore said the video clips of the incident that he watched suggested that the Benue State Government sponsored the blockage and attack on Mr Obi.

APC fielding unpopular candidate

Mr Makinde said it was worrisome that the incident occurred barely a day after Mr Obi attended the inauguration of the Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Office on Monday.

He alleged that the APC was unsettled by the prospect of losing the 2027 presidential election and had therefore resorted to what he described as barbaric tactics.

"It is particularly worrisome that this targeted attack came barely 24 hours after Mr. Peter Obi joined other notable opposition leaders to show solidarity with our principal, the Presidential Candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Engr. Seyi Makinde, at the inauguration of the Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Office on Monday, September 7, 2026.

"Expectedly, the ruling APC--overburdened by the sad reality of marketing an unpopular President Tinubu to Nigerians--is rattled by recent political developments, leading them to resort to barbaric tactics, including intimidation, harassment, and the unlawful obstruction of the legitimate activities of opposition parties and leaders," he said.

Mr Makinde said the incident was contrary to the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees citizens the right to freedom of movement, peaceful assembly and association.

"Section 41(1) of the 1999 Constitution guarantees every citizen of Nigeria the freedom to move throughout the country and reside in any part thereof. Similarly, Section 40 of the Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to freely assemble and associate.

"We therefore find the statement credited to the Benue State Government that the NDC Presidential Candidate did not seek prior permission from the state government before his visit, completely unacceptable and condemnable.

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"Let us make it clear: every Nigerian, presidential candidate or otherwise, has a constitutionally guaranteed right to enter, live, and move freely within any state in Nigeria to conduct legitimate activities without prior permission or notice. Setting up roadblocks and engaging thugs to stop opposition candidates have no place in a constitutional democracy," he stated.

Mr Makinde called on the police authorities to immediately investigate the incident and prosecute anyone found culpable.

"We demand that the Nigerian Police immediately commence a full-scale investigation into this unfortunate incident and bring the culprits to book in the interest of our democracy.

"As a campaign, we remain committed to a peaceful electoral process; however, we state clearly that we shall not be deterred or cowed by the antics of those who seek to make peaceful participation impossible," he said.