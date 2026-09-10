Nigeria: Army Redeploys Theatre Commander Abubabar, 14 Other Generals in Minor Shake-Up

Abuja — The Nigerian Army has redeployed the Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, and 14 other generals in a minor shake-up as part of efforts to enhance operational effectiveness, strengthen leadership and align the service's command structure with Nigeria's evolving security environment.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has approved the strategic redeployment of senior officers to key command, operational and staff appointments across the Nigerian Army.

The exercise, she said, prioritises critical operational theatres and strategic appointments to ensure that the right leadership, experience and expertise are positioned to deliver decisive effects.

"In the new postings, Major General IA Ajose moves from Army Headquarters (AHQ), Department of Army Operations, to the Theatre Command, Joint Task Force (JTF) North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), as Theatre Commander, while Major General AE Abubakar has been redeployed from OPHK to the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre (NAHFC) as Dean, Faculty of Operational Research.

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"Major General AM Alechenu moves from Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Garrison to the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, while Major General RT Utsaha moves from the AHQ Department of Army Standards and Evaluation to DHQ Garrison as Commander.

"Similarly, Major General AM Umar moves from the AHQ Department of Civil-Military Affairs (DCMA) to the Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) as Commandant, while Major General UM Alkali moves from AWCN to AHQ DCMA.

"Major General GS Muhammed moves from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to the Nigerian Army Finance Corporation (NAFIC) as Director-General, while Major General JE Osifo moves from NAFIC to the Military Pension Board (MPB) as Chairman. Major General IE Ekpenyong has been redeployed to the DHQ Department of Defence Logistics as Director, Engineering Services.

"At the operational level, Brigadier General AA Bello moves from 6 Division Garrison/Sector 3 JTF South-South, Operation Delta Safe, to the DHQ Department of Defence Operations.

"Brigadier General MS Adamu has been redeployed from the Nigerian Army Women Command to the newly established 8 Brigade as Commander, while Brigadier General MS Sule moves from Special Task Force Operation Enduring Peace to 27 Task Force Brigade as Commander.

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"Similarly, Brigadier General I Sule has been redeployed from the Directorate of Recruitment Management to 6 Division Garrison as Commander, while Brigadier General E Azenda moves from the Land Forces Simulation Centre to 2 Division Garrison as Commander. Brigadier General AS Bugaje moves from 2 Division Garrison to the Land Forces Simulation Centre as Director, Administration," the statement said.

The COAS charged the newly appointed officers to justify the confidence reposed in them through exemplary leadership, operational innovation, professionalism and an unwavering commitment to duty, while remaining relentlessly focused on the constitutional mandate of defending Nigeria's sovereignty, protecting its territorial integrity and supporting civil authorities in maintaining peace and security.

Colonel Anele said the Nigerian Army remained resolute in sustaining a dynamic leadership and force-employment framework that enhances operational outcomes, strengthens joint and inter-agency coordination, and improves the service's capacity to respond decisively to contemporary and emerging threats in furtherance of Nigeria's national security objectives.