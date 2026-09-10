Liberia: Minister Kruah Cracks Down On Fraudulent Work Permit Payments

Monrovia - Labor Minister Cllr. Cooper Kruah has issued a stern ultimatum to several companies operating in Liberia after uncovering fraudulent activities involving fake receipts for work permit payments.

Speaking during a meeting with company representatives--particularly from Asian-owned businesses--Minister Kruah demanded that all outstanding payments be made directly into government revenue accounts without delay.

"The Ministry is demanding that you make full payment of the work permit fees into the government's coffers within 48 hours. Failure to comply within 48 hours will result in penalties," he warned.

The crackdown follows an internal investigation by the Ministry of Labor, which revealed that while work permit cards issued to employees were legitimate, many of the receipts presented by company agents were falsified.

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"We observed irregularities in the payment system and launched an investigation. That process uncovered numerous fraudulent receipts. The cards are genuine, but the receipts are fake," Minister Kruah explained.

Some business representatives present at the meeting reportedly agreed to comply with the ultimatum.

Minister Kruah emphasized that the Ministry will continue its probe and vowed to enforce the law against any company or individual found engaging in fraudulent practices.

"Whenever we discover fraudulent activities, we will not hesitate to apply the law," he concluded.