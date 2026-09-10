Nigeria: Document Shows NDC Notified Police Ahead of Peter Obi's Disrupted Benue Visit

The recent development contradicts the Benue State Government's initial claim that neither the government nor the security agencies were notified ahead of Mr Obi's visit.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) notified the Commissioner of Police in Benue State ahead of the scheduled visit of the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, a document has shown.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that suspected political thugs disrupted Mr Obi's visit to Benue on Tuesday after blocking his convoy from gaining access into the north-central state.

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Some Nigerians have accused the Benue State Government of sponsoring the attack and obstructing Mr Obi's visit to the state.

This newspaper earlier reported that the Benue State Government suggested it did not protect Mr Obi during the disrupted visit on Tuesday because it was unaware the NDC candidate was coming to the state.

Kula Tersoo, spokesperson to Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, said neither the governor nor the state government was informed of Mr Obi's visit and that no security arrangements were made ahead of his reported movement.

Mr Tersoo argued that a visit by a presidential candidate should ordinarily be communicated to the relevant security agencies to allow adequate protection.

The letter

But a letter indicating that the commissioner of police in Benue State was notified ahead of Mr Obi's visit has surfaced on social media.

Mr Obi's spokesperson, Valentine Obienyem, uploaded the letter on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

The letter, dated 7 September 2026, was signed by the Chairman of the NDC in Benue State, Ohini Ojegbe, and was acknowledged by the police the same day and signed by an officer who identified as Daniel Tarwa.

Mr Tarwa, a superintendent of police, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that the police indeed received the letter from the NDC and equally provided security cover for Mr Obi.

What NDC said in the letter

"I respectfully write to notify your office that the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, His Excellency Peter Obi, will be coming to Benue State on Tuesday, 8th September 2026.

"He is scheduled to arrive in Makurdi at about 8 a.m. and will immediately proceed from the Airport to Yelwata, to meet with family members and representatives of the community affected by the 2025 massacre," Mr Ojegbe said in the letter.

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The NDC chairman also informed the police chief that Mr Obi would equally visit the memorial site to pay his respects to the victims and lay a wreath in their honour and remembrance.

"The visit will be very brief as the Presidential Candidate and his entourage will leave Yelwata and Benue State immediately after the visit, before noon.

"We request you to kindly provide security cover for him and his entourage," he appealed.

The recent development contradicts the Benue State Government's initial claim that neither the government nor the security agencies were notified ahead of Mr Obi's visit.