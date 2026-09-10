Nigeria: How Intelligence, Technology, VCRU Are Closing in On Auchi-Okene Kidnappers

For years, the Auchi-Okene-Abuja highway and its surrounding communities have carried a reputation that no Nigerian traveller would wish to associate with a journey home: the fear of being watched, followed, and intercepted by men who know the roads, the settlements, and the forests better than almost anyone. For criminal gangs operating around such corridors, geography has traditionally been an advantage. They know the shortcuts, the bush paths, and the places where a vehicle can disappear from sight within minutes. They know who lives where and, sometimes, who is capable of paying a ransom.

But something appears to be changing. The recent arrest of five suspected members of a kidnapping syndicate terrorising the Auchi-Okene-Abuja axis offers an important glimpse into a new phase of the battle against kidnapping--one in which criminals who once believed that their knowledge of the terrain gave them an unbeatable advantage are increasingly discovering that intelligence can travel farther than geography.

The suspects were arrested following a painstaking investigation by a joint team of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Edo State Police Command, led by CSP Osagie Godspower, Commander of VCRU Edo.

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The operation reportedly stretched across several states, with investigators tracking the suspects through Kogi, Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, and Nasarawa State before making the arrests. That is significant. Kidnapping syndicates rarely respect state boundaries. Their victims may live in one state, their hideouts in another, and their financiers or collaborators somewhere else entirely. Fighting such networks therefore requires a police force capable of thinking beyond administrative boundaries. And this is where the strategic direction of Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, becomes particularly relevant. The IGP has consistently pushed intelligence-led, technology-supported, and specialised policing. The latest VCRU breakthrough demonstrates why such an approach matters.

According to the investigation, the suspects allegedly confessed to targeting victims after studying their lifestyles, sometimes observing the vehicles they drove, the houses they lived in, and their perceived ability to pay ransom. That revelation should worry Nigerians. It means that, for some kidnapping syndicates, victim selection is not random. It can be deliberate, calculated, and based on information gathered over time. Even more disturbing is the suspects' alleged claim that they had lived around some of the communities for years and had grown up around some of the people they later targeted. They reportedly said their fathers had worked for some of the wealthy families, giving them familiarity with the people, their movements, and their environment. In other words, the enemy was not necessarily a stranger who arrived from nowhere. Sometimes, the enemy knew the neighbourhood.

They also allegedly exploited their familiarity with the surrounding forests, claiming that they had traversed the bush paths almost daily and consequently knew the terrain better than many ordinary residents. This is the kind of criminal advantage that conventional policing alone can struggle to defeat. But technology changes the equation.

The suspects reportedly described how, during security operations involving drones and helicopters, they would hide under grasses and cover themselves with vegetation to evade detection. It is a chilling image: criminals disappearing beneath the same landscape they once regarded as their greatest protection. But it also demonstrates why the police cannot afford to fight 21st-century criminals with yesterday's methods. Where criminals use terrain, investigators must use intelligence. Where they use secrecy, the police must use surveillance. Where they cross state boundaries, policing must cross those boundaries through coordinated operations. Where criminals hide in forests, technology must increasingly help security forces see what the human eye cannot. That is the logic behind the establishment and strengthening of specialised crime response structures such as the VCRU.

The latest operation is therefore bigger than the arrest of five suspects. It is about a change in the balance of advantage. The suspects allegedly confessed to involvement in the kidnapping of Mr and Mrs Mohammed Tasiu Imokhe, who were abducted in Jattu on August 8, 2026. They were also allegedly linked to the attack on a New Edo Line Transport vehicle, during which the driver was reportedly shot dead and passengers abducted. If established through investigation and prosecution, these allegations point to a syndicate that was not merely opportunistic but capable of planning attacks, studying victims, and operating across multiple jurisdictions. The arrest of Malam Jibril Ibrahim, described as the native doctor or Alfa who allegedly fortified the gang before operations; Tukur Adam, also known as Dogo, identified as the alleged ringleader; as well as Mohammed Abubakar, Musa Ibrahim, and Iro Ibrahim, could therefore provide investigators with an opportunity to understand the wider network.

According to reports, the investigation took another dramatic turn when the alleged ringleader reportedly led operatives into a forest bordering Edo and Kogi States in the early hours of September 1. There, police recovered two AK-47 rifles, one pump-action gun, six AK-47 magazines, 72 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition, two live cartridges, and a bottle of crude oil reportedly used for servicing rifles. The suspects have also allegedly claimed membership of ISWAP, bandit groups, and terrorist networks operating across several states. That claim will require careful investigation and corroboration by the appropriate authorities, but if established, it would elevate the significance of the case beyond ordinary kidnapping. It would point to the possibility of criminal networks whose operations intersect with broader violent extremist and trans-border security threats. This is precisely why intelligence sharing and specialised policing matter.

The success of the operation should also remind Nigerians that policing is not always about what happens at the point of arrest. The most important work often happens quietly: following leads, analysing patterns, identifying movements, connecting seemingly unrelated incidents, and patiently waiting until enough information is available to strike. That patience appears to have characterised this operation. The arrests also reinforce a larger truth: criminals may know the forest, but they do not own it. They may know the roads, but they do not control them. They may understand the habits of their victims, but modern policing can study the habits of the criminals themselves. This is where the strategic approach of IGP Disu deserves attention. A police force that invests in intelligence, specialised operational units, technology, and inter-state collaboration is gradually changing the nature of the contest. The objective should not merely be to arrest kidnappers after another victim has been abducted. The real objective is to dismantle the network, recover weapons, identify collaborators, disrupt logistics, and make kidnapping increasingly difficult to organise.

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And perhaps most importantly, the message to criminal elements should be unmistakable: The forest is no longer an invisible sanctuary. But already, the latest operation offers a compelling example of what happens when intelligence, technology, persistence, and tactical policing converge. For the victims and their families, the story is not about statistics or operational jargon. It is about fear, loss, and the possibility of justice. For the police, it is another test of whether a modern, intelligence-led approach can stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated criminals. And for Nigerians travelling along the Auchi-Okene-Abuja corridor, it is a reminder that the battle against kidnapping is being fought not only on the highways, but deep inside the forests, through intelligence networks, technology, and painstaking investigations. The criminals studied their victims. The police studied the criminals.

This time, the hunters became the hunted.

·Adegebo wrote in from Lagos.