Nigeria: Natasha Osawaru Shares New Photo of Son With 2Baba Amid Marital Crisis

The couple welcomed their first child together in November 2025, months after their traditional wedding in Benin City.

Edo State House of Assembly Minority Leader, Natasha Osawaru, has shared a new photo of her child with Nigerian music star Innocent "2Baba" Idibia amid persistent speculation about the state of their marriage.

Natasha shared the photo on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, describing the child simply as "my heartbeat."

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Natasha and the "African Queen" hitmaker welcomed their son in November 2025 and held a private naming ceremony. The couple have kept the child away from the public eye since his birth, with neither parent sharing pictures of him on their social media.

Dressed in black, the lawmaker put her son in a baby stroller as she left the house for her legislative duties at the assembly, accompanied by his nanny, who wore a native outfit.

On their way, the nanny smiled and waved at the boy before Natasha carried and kissed him. The pair then proceeded into the assembly complex.

The post comes amid renewed public scrutiny of her marriage to 2Baba, weeks after an alleged altercation at the opening of the '90s Lounge in Abuja.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported that rumours of tensions between the couple began circulating in August following an alleged altercation at the opening of the '90s Lounge in Abuja.

A video that went viral on social media purportedly captured a confrontation involving Natasha and 2Baba at the event. However, the footage did not show what triggered the incident or explain the circumstances that led to it.

An eyewitness alleged that Natasha arrived at the venue with some men and sought to speak with 2Baba. The witness said she approached the singer's vehicle after he arrived and demanded to speak with him, leading to a commotion outside the lounge.

The incident generated public interest days after 2Baba appeared at Daddy Showkey's '50 Years on Stage' celebration at Eko Hotels & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos.

During his performance, the singer briefly spoke about his recent experiences and said he had "seen trouble", adding that he had decided not to look for it again.

"I've decided not to look for trouble again. I've gone to look for trouble, and I've seen the trouble. Tell your neighbours never to look for trouble," he said