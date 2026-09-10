Nigeria: Kano Political Commentator - People Were After His Life - Family Reveals

KANO -- The family of slain Kano political commentator, Ibrahim Khalil Dan Shagamu, has revealed that he repeatedly expressed fears for his life before he was found dead in his home in Gaida, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

Dan Shagamu was found dead at his residence on Wednesday, with the circumstances surrounding his death still under investigation by the police.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, his sister, Halima, said her brother had stopped sleeping at his residence because he believed his life was under threat.

"He had alleged that some people were after his life, so he stopped sleeping at home. He stayed with a friend and avoided anywhere he sensed a threat," she said.

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She also recalled an incident in which some individuals allegedly attempted to lure him out of his residence under the pretext of giving him palliatives.

According to her, the individuals told him they were acting in connection with palliatives from the Federal Government, but he became suspicious when they directed him to another location to obtain a code.

Halima said concerns about his whereabouts increased after his friend repeatedly found his house locked and subsequently contacted the police.

His nephew, Muhammad Hizbullah Kabiru, said members of the family later gained access to the house in the company of police officers and found him dead.

He said the condition of the deceased indicated that he had suffered severe injuries.

Earlier videos

Before his death, Dan Shagamu had posted videos on social media in which he alleged that some youths in his neighbourhood had threatened him.

In one of the videos, he said a disagreement began after some children asked him for sadaka, or alms, and he told them he had nothing to give them at the time.

He said the situation later escalated, with some of the youths allegedly threatening him and throwing stones at his house, resulting in damage to some property.

Dan Shagamu also alleged that some parents and community leaders failed to intervene despite his complaints, prompting him to seek assistance from the police and the Emir of Kano.

The authenticity and circumstances surrounding the alleged threats are expected to form part of the ongoing investigation.

Kwankwaso demands investigation

Former Kano State governor and vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, condemned the death and called for a thorough investigation.

Kwankwaso described the incident as disturbing and urged the Kano State Government to establish an investigative panel and ensure that anyone found responsible was brought to justice.

He also called on the Federal and Kano State governments to protect opposition voices, stressing that freedom of expression was guaranteed by the Constitution.

Kano govt urges calm

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, also reacted to the incident through a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The governor appealed to residents to remain calm while security agencies investigate the circumstances surrounding Dan Shagamu's death.

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He directed the Department of State Services, police and other security agencies to identify and arrest those responsible.

Police arrest two suspects

Meanwhile, the Kano State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two suspects in connection with the death.

The police spokesman, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the suspects were in custody and undergoing interrogation.

"The suspects are currently in custody undergoing interrogation," he said.

Kiyawa added that investigators were working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.

The command said investigation was ongoing and assured that anyone found culpable would be prosecuted after the conclusion of the investigation.