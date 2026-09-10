Gambia: Pavifort Excels in the Gambia

PaviFort AL Associates SL Limited, a leading indigenous Sierra Leonean road construction company, continues to make Sierra Leone proud across the West African sub-region through its expanding footprint and commitment to quality infrastructure development.

The company is currently undertaking major road construction projects in several countries, including Guinea (Conakry), Liberia, The Gambia and Nigeria, further strengthening its reputation as one of the region's growing indigenous construction companies.

Over the weekend, PaviFort AL Associates SL Limited received resounding praise from the President of The Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow, and other senior Gambian authorities for the quality and professionalism demonstrated in the construction of roads in Brufut Community.

The commendations came during the inauguration of the 50KM Urban Roads Project on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

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Among the senior officials who praised the company's work were the Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure and the leadership of The Gambia's National Road Authority.

PaviFort's Role in the 50KM Urban Roads Project

In 2022, PaviFort the Gambia successfully bid for and won Lot 2 of the 50KM Urban Roads Project, funded through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Lot 2 covers approximately 27.8 kilometres of roads in Brufut Town, located near the City of Serrekunda.

PaviFort has now almost successfully completed its portion of the project, transforming major sections of Brufut with improved roads, drainage systems and street lighting infrastructure.

Following the inauguration ceremony, President Adama Barrow addressed a mammoth gathering in Brufut Town and openly praised PaviFort the Gambia for what he described as a job well done.

The Gambian leader expressed satisfaction with the professionalism exhibited by the company and reaffirmed his confidence in PaviFort's ability to undertake additional major construction projects in the country.

Project Nears Completion

Project Director, Engineer Joseph Raymond Sandy, confirmed that approximately 97.5 percent of the construction work has been completed.

According to him, the remaining works include the installation of streetlights and road signs.

Speaking to journalists in Brufut, Engineer Sandy expressed satisfaction with the quality and progress of the work undertaken by PaviFort the Gambia.

CEO Commends Gambian Government and Project Partners

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PaviFort, Mr. Alimou Barrie praised President Adama Barrow, the Government and people of The Gambia, as well as the leadership of the OIC, for the confidence reposed in his company to undertake such a major infrastructure project.

Mr. Barrie also thanked the management and staff of PaviFort for their professionalism and dedication throughout the implementation of the project.

The head of The Gambia's National Road Authority also commended PaviFort for the quality of work delivered in Brufut Town.

Community leaders and residents of Brufut expressed appreciation to Mr. Alimou Barrie and the PaviFort team for helping transform their community through the construction of a modern road network, improved drainage facilities and the installation of streetlights.

Residents say the development has contributed significantly to transforming Brufut into a more accessible and rapidly developing community.

PaviFort Awarded Another 100KM Road Project

Meanwhile, following its performance on the Brufut Urban Roads Project, PaviFort the Gambia has been awarded another 100 kilometres of road construction work in the rural parts of the Country.

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The new project further demonstrates the growing confidence in the company's capacity to deliver quality infrastructure projects.

PaviFort AL Associates is also expected to sign another major road construction contract in the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the near future, further expanding the company's presence across West Africa.

The inauguration ceremony for the 50KM Urban Roads Project was witnessed by several distinguished personalities, including the Sierra Leone High Commissioner to The Gambia, Madam Martha Kanagbo, and the Director General of the Sierra Leone Road Authority, Alfred Jalil Momodu.

With major projects already underway across several West African countries and new contracts being secured, PaviFort AL Associates SL Limited continues to demonstrate the capacity of indigenous African companies to deliver quality infrastructure and compete successfully on the international stage.