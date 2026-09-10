Liberia: Alleged Koung Backing Fuels Karfiah's 2029 Senate Ambition

Liberia's 2029 political landscape is already beginning to take shape, with an alleged political alliance between Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung and former Bong County District #5 Representative Edward W. Karfiah fueling speculation about a potential challenge to incumbent Senator Prince Kermue Moye.

Information reaching the Daily Observer suggests that Karfiah is receiving strong political backing from Vice President Koung as he considers mounting another bid for the Bong County Senate seat in the 2029 elections.

The allegation, however, has not been independently verified, and there has been no formal endorsement or public statement from Vice President Koung confirming support for Karfiah's reported senatorial ambition.

Nevertheless, the reported relationship is attracting political attention because of the positions occupied by the two men and the potential implications for the Unity Party-led government and its broader political coalition.

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Koung, a senior figure in the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, is also the political leader of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), while Senator Moye is a prominent Unity Party figure representing Bong County in the Liberian Senate.

If the alleged support materializes into an open political alignment, it could expose tensions between coalition politics and party loyalty, particularly as political actors begin positioning themselves for the 2029 legislative elections.

Karfiah, who previously served as Representative of Bong County Electoral District #5, is reportedly considering a return to the senatorial contest after an unsuccessful bid in the 2023 elections.

His reported relationship with Vice President Koung is said to have extended beyond politics, with the two described as longtime friends. Any political support from Koung could therefore be interpreted in different ways -- as a continuation of their personal relationship, as a reflection of MDR's political interests, or as a strategic move within the governing coalition.

Senator Moye enters the emerging contest with an established political base in Bong County.

Before winning a Senate seat, Moye represented Bong County Electoral District #2 for two terms. He later secured the senatorial seat on the Unity Party ticket, building a political organization and grassroots network that could prove important as the 2029 election approaches.

Karfiah, meanwhile, attempted to enter the Senate in 2023 on the ticket of the People's Unification Party but was defeated by Johnny K. Kpehe Sr., who subsequently became senator.

The 2023 contest was viewed as an important test of Karfiah's political strength after his tenure in the House of Representatives. A renewed senatorial bid in 2029 would therefore represent both a comeback attempt and a fresh test of his political influence in Bong.

The alleged involvement of Vice President Koung could potentially change the political calculations surrounding such a race.

The political significance of the emerging Bong County contest extends beyond the two potential candidates.

The MDR was founded by the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson of Nimba County and became an important component of the coalition that supported the Boakai-Koung ticket during the 2023 presidential election.

The coalition ultimately defeated the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) ticket and brought the Unity Party-led administration to power.

However, the political interests of coalition partners do not necessarily remain identical once presidential elections are over.

While the parties and political actors may cooperate at the national level, legislative elections can create competition among members of the same governing alliance.

Bong County could become an early example of that tension if Karfiah decides to challenge Moye and receives support from political actors associated with the governing coalition.

The situation is particularly significant because Bong did not vote in line with the eventual national presidential outcome in 2023.

In the first round of the presidential election, former President George Weah reportedly received 77,184 votes, representing 43.91 percent of the vote in Bong, while Boakai received 67,383 votes, or 38.33 percent.

In the November 2023 runoff, Weah again carried the county with 72,159 votes, or 52.92 percent, while Boakai received 64,194 votes, representing 47.08 percent.

Nationally, however, Boakai won the runoff with 50.64 percent of the vote.

The figures suggest that political control of Bong cannot necessarily be taken for granted by any political party heading into 2029.

For Karfiah, a 2029 Senate bid could provide an opportunity to rebuild his political career and capitalize on shifting alliances within Bong County.

His previous electoral experience gives him familiarity with the county's political terrain, while his reported relationship with Koung could potentially provide access to additional political networks.

But an endorsement or support from a senior national political figure would not automatically guarantee victory.

Bong's electorate has demonstrated its willingness to vote independently of national political trends, and the strength of local candidates, grassroots organizations and county-level issues could play a decisive role in the next senatorial election.

For Moye, the challenge would be to defend his seat while maintaining his position within the Unity Party and preserving the grassroots support that helped carry him into the Senate.

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The potential contest could therefore become as much about competing political networks as it is about the personalities of the candidates.

Political observers are expected to closely watch how the alleged Koung-Karfiah relationship develops as 2029 approaches.

If the allegation proves unfounded, clarification from the relevant political actors could help prevent unnecessary tension within the governing coalition.

If, however, Koung or other senior coalition figures openly support Karfiah, the move could raise questions about the relationship between the MDR and Unity Party and the extent to which coalition partners will maintain political independence during legislative contests.

For the Unity Party, the situation could also become a test of its ability to manage competing ambitions within a coalition that helped bring the current administration to power.

For now, no candidate has won the 2029 race, and political alliances remain subject to change.

But with Karfiah reportedly considering another Senate bid and the alleged backing of Vice President Koung generating discussion, Bong County is emerging as one of the constituencies likely to attract significant political attention long before voters go to the polls.

The unfolding political equation could ultimately determine whether the 2029 Bong Senate race becomes a straightforward defense of Moye's seat or a major confrontation involving competing factions within Liberia's governing political alliance.