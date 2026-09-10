Liberia: 29 Liberians Seek Urgent Repatriation From South Africa

Twenty-nine Liberians in South Africa have formally requested voluntary repatriation to Liberia, prompting calls for urgent government intervention to accelerate their return amid growing concerns over their safety, immigration status and vulnerability.

The call is coming from a group identifying itself as the Concerned Chiefs of Staff of the House of Representatives, which is urging the leaderships of both chambers of the National Legislature to take immediate action by issuing a joint communique or adopting a joint resolution calling on the Executive Branch to expedite the repatriation process.

The group said that although arrangements for the return of the affected Liberians have commenced, the process appears to be moving at a slow pace, raising concerns that further delays could expose vulnerable Liberian nationals to additional risks.

The Concerned Chiefs of Staff are specifically calling on the Legislature to urge the Executive Branch, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), to accelerate the ongoing process and ensure that the 29 Liberians are brought home before the situation deteriorates further.

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The appeal follows a disclosure by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that 263 Liberians have so far been recorded as residing in South Africa, with 29 of them formally requesting voluntary repatriation to Liberia.

The Ministry, in collaboration with the LRRRC, has already commenced arrangements to facilitate the voluntary return of the 29 Liberians by air.

However, the Concerned Chiefs of Staff argue that the process requires urgent and expeditious diplomatic and consular intervention, particularly because most of the affected Liberians are reportedly undocumented.

The group is therefore urging the leaderships of the House of Representatives and Senate to exercise their legislative oversight and representational responsibilities by issuing a joint communique or adopting a joint resolution calling on the Executive Branch to act without unnecessary delay.

The group warned that the government should not wait until the situation deteriorates further--or until a Liberian national loses his or her life--before decisive intervention is taken.

The concerns come at a time when South Africa is intensifying its immigration and border-management operations. South African authorities reported recently that 86,596 foreign nationals were processed for deportation and repatriation between June 14 and August 20, 2026, with about 90 percent of those repatriated having entered the country illegally.

The South African Government has also said it is strengthening border security, surveillance and coordination among law-enforcement agencies as part of its broader migration-management strategy.

Against this environment, the Concerned Chiefs of Staff say the circumstances of the Liberians seeking to return home warrant prompt diplomatic and humanitarian attention.

The Liberian Embassy in Pretoria, one of Liberia's principal foreign missions in Southern Africa, has already processed Emergency Travel Certificates for undocumented Liberians scheduled for repatriation.

The Embassy has also engaged relevant South African authorities through established diplomatic and consular channels to facilitate the safe and orderly departure of undocumented Liberians who could otherwise face arrest or detention under South African immigration laws.

The Concerned Chiefs of Staff are calling for those diplomatic efforts to be expedited and concluded as quickly as practicable, with particular attention to the 29 Liberians who have already expressed their willingness to return home.

The group said legislative intervention would complement, rather than replace, the ongoing diplomatic and consular efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Liberian Embassy in Pretoria.

They want the proposed legislative action to call on the Executive Branch to provide the Legislature with a comprehensive update on the situation of Liberian nationals in South Africa, including their locations, immigration status, security conditions and immediate humanitarian needs.

The group further wants the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and LRRRC to coordinate closely with the Liberian Embassy, recognized Liberian community leadership and relevant South African authorities to ensure the safe, voluntary, dignified and expeditious repatriation of nationals who wish to return.

The Concerned Chiefs of Staff also believe the Legislature should exercise appropriate oversight to ensure that all administrative, consular, immigration and transportation arrangements are completed without avoidable bureaucratic delays.

They argue that the government has a fundamental responsibility to protect Liberian citizens wherever they reside and that preventive diplomacy should take precedence over reactive intervention.

The group said this is particularly important where vulnerable Liberian nationals may be exposed to xenophobic threats, intimidation, harassment, immigration enforcement or other security risks.

The appeal is therefore for the Legislature to act promptly and send a clear message to the Executive Branch that the repatriation process must be expedited before a humanitarian tragedy occurs.

The group has repeatedly stressed the need for the government to act "before a death is recorded," warning that waiting for a fatal incident before taking decisive action would amount to a failure of preventive intervention.

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Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commended Liberian community leaders in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town for assisting the Embassy with outreach activities and the collection of information on Liberian nationals.

The Government has also urged affected Liberians to remain calm and maintain regular contact with the Liberian Embassy in Pretoria through established communication channels.

The Concerned Chiefs of Staff maintain that a coordinated response involving the National Legislature, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, LRRRC, Liberian Embassy and relevant South African authorities would help prevent further deterioration of the situation and ensure that Liberians who wish to return home receive timely assistance.

The group says the fact that 29 Liberians have already formally requested voluntary repatriation provides a clear basis for immediate government action and removes the need for prolonged administrative delays.

For the 29 Liberians seeking to return, the issue is not simply about transportation home but about ensuring that their return is conducted safely, voluntarily and with dignity.

The Concerned Chiefs of Staff are therefore insisting that the government move with urgency to complete the necessary diplomatic, immigration and transportation arrangements.