Nigeria: Kano - Tiktoker Jailed Over Obscene, Indecent Remark

The magistrate's court sitting at Gyadi-Gyadi, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano, has sentenced Usman Musa popularly known as Majidadin Yan Tik Tok to 13 months in prison for offences including obscene remarks and public nuisance.

During the proceedings, presided over by Magistrate Hadiza Muhammad Hassan, the accused pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court sentenced him to seven months' imprisonment or a fine of ₦70,000 for conspiracy, three months without an option of fine for causing public nuisance, and another three months without an option of fine for making obscene and indecent remarks.

Majidadi pleaded guilty of all charges after the court ordered that the charges brought against him by the Kano State Government be read to him.

The court also ordered Majidadi to delete all the obscene comments and videos he posted on his TikTok account.