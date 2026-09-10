Nigeria: Kano Police Arrest 2 Over Murder of Political Commentator Danshagamu

The Kano State Police Command has arrested two suspects over the murder of popular political commentator, Ibrahim Khalil Danshagamu, who was attacked at his residence in Gaida Quarters, Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

The Command said Danshagamu was attacked at about 11:30pm on Monday, September 8, 2026, after unknown hoodlums allegedly forced their way into his residence and attacked him with sharp objects.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the police received a distress call from the Commander of the Gaida Vigilante Group and immediately deployed operatives of the Kumbotso Police Division to the scene.

The victim was rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital, Kano, for emergency medical attention but was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

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Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, directed the Kumbotso Divisional Police Officer to work with tactical units and community stakeholders to identify and arrest those responsible.

The directive led to an intelligence-driven operation that resulted in the arrest of two suspects allegedly linked to the killing.

The suspects are currently in police custody and undergoing interrogation, while investigators are obtaining statements and conducting forensic procedures to establish the circumstances and motive behind the attack.

The Command said efforts had also been intensified to arrest other persons who may have been connected with the crime.

CP Bakori expressed deep concern over the killing and commiserated with the family of the deceased, assuring residents that the police would pursue justice.

"The Kano State Police Command will not relent in its mandate to protect lives and property. We assure the good people of Kano that justice will be pursued to its logical conclusion," the commissioner said.

The police commended the Gaida Vigilante Group for providing timely information that facilitated the swift response to the incident, saying the development underscored the importance of community cooperation in preventing crime.

The Command urged residents to remain vigilant and provide credible information through the nearest police station or its emergency lines.

It said investigation was ongoing and that the suspects would be charged to court upon its conclusion.

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Additional patrols and intelligence-gathering operations have also been deployed in Gaida and surrounding areas to maintain law and order and prevent any breakdown of peace.